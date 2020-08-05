Postpone trips to Poland, Lithuanians told

A senior epidemiologist has warned Lithuanians against travelling to Poland, saying they will probably have to self-quarantine on their return as of next week.

“We should postpone these trips if we can,” Rolanda Lingienė, of the National Public Health Centre, told reporters on Wednesday, noting that it would take “a miracle” to prevent Poland from being put on Lithuania's blacklist of coronavirus-affected countries.

“Not only from Poland, there are several more candidates [for blacklisting],” she added.

Two-week self-quarantine is mandatory for travelers returning from countries with Covid-19 infection rates of over 16 new cases per 100,000 people over the last two weeks.

Poland is currently not on the blacklist that is updated by Lithuania's Health Ministry every Friday.

The neighboring country has reported 640 new coronavirus cases and 18 deaths over the last 24 hours.

This brings its total coronavirus infection count to 48,789 and its total death toll to 1,756.

Poland had 17.9 new cases per 100,000 as of Monday, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

