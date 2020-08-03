Lithuania updates coronavirus travel list, France and Malta added to blacklist

Lithuania's Health Ministry has updated its list of countries that are deemed affected by the coronavirus. Travel restrictions apply to travelers from 13 countries within the European Economic Area.

As of Monday, travelers from France – including legal residents of Lithuania – must self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival. Meanwhile, Maltese citizens and legal residents are not allowed to come to Lithuania due to the rise of coronavirus infections in the country.

The no-travel rules also apply to Luxembourg, Romania, Spain, Bulgaria, Belgium, Sweden, Portugal, the Czech Republic, and Croatia. In these countries, the coronavirus infection rate – the number of new cases per 100,000 people over the last two weeks – has exceeded 25.

Meanwhile travelers from Switzerland, Austria and France – both residents of these countries and Lithuanians – must self-isolate for 14 days after arriving in Lithuania.

Citizens and legal residents from 18 countries within the European Economic Area (EEA, plus Switzerland and the UK) are allowed to travel freely to Lithuania. These countries have Covid-19 infection rates below 16.

A separate list of coronavirus-affected countries includes those outside the EEA. Countries and territories with infection rates of more than 16 new cases per 100,000 people over the last two weeks are considered affected by the coronavirus.

Travelers from these countries – those who are allowed to come to Lithuania – must register with the National Public Health Centre (NVSC) within 24 hours and self-isolate for 14 days.

Moreover, non-Lithuanian residents arriving from the coronavirus-affected countries outside the EEA must be tested for Covid-19.

Both lists are updated every week.

More information about travel restrictions in Lithuania here.