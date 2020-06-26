Rail Baltica will improve military mobility, says NATO commander

Rail Baltica, a European standard gauge railway that will connect the Baltic countries with Poland, will also improve military mobility, according to the head of NATO’s Allied Joint Force Command (JFC), Jörg Vollmer.

“It is a civil and not a military project but it will be beneficial for both purposes. It will benefit both parties as the project will be favorable for both the economy and military forces,” he said in Vilnius on Thursday.



Read more: Focus on military mobility marks shifting deterrence priorities in the Baltics

Vollmer described Rail Baltica as a key Baltic project to improve military mobility in the region.

The general also emphasised the need to adapt railways, roads, airports and seaports for military mobility. He noted, however, that the specific projects should be decided at the national level.

Lithuanian Defence Minister Raimundas Karoblis has previously spoken about the importance of Rail Baltica for troop mobility.

In May, he said the railway should comply with military equipment movement requirements.