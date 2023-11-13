Lithuanian Zoo opens in Kaunas after major renovation

The Lithuanian Zoo in the country’s second-largest city of Kaunas opens to the public on Monday after more than two years of renovation.

At the opening ceremony, visitors will be able to see new animals that have arrived at the zoo for the first time.

“I’m sure you've heard about the rhinos, as they’ve been here for a month, and they’re really getting used to living here. We also have an anteater, which we never had before. We also have mongoose, damans, various reptiles, birds, and cheetahs,” said Gintarė Stankevičė, head of the Lithuanian Zoo.

The reconstruction covered 80 percent of the zoo and involved the improvement of housing conditions for animals, the construction of seven new buildings, the renovation of the old ones, the refurbishment of the animal enclosures, and the installation of new spaces for visitors and staff.

Lithuanian Zoo opens after renovation / E. Ovračenko/BNS

The zoo also has a new exotarium with an educational centre and an observation tower with an elevator.

The Lithuanian Zoo has animals of 149 species, more than 50 of which are protected. The number of protected species is set to increase over the next five years.

This is the first renovation the Lithuanian Zoo has undergone since opening in 1938. The renovation cost 24 million euros.