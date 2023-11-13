Naujienų srautas

Lithuanian Zoo opens after renovation
News 35 min. ago

Lithuanian Zoo opens in Kaunas after major renovation

Ilze Liepa
News 1 h ago

Russian ballet dancer maintains Lithuanian citizenship despite praising Putin, war in Ukraine

Peter Nielsen
News 3 h ago

‘Kaliningrad is no longer our problem, but Russia’s’ – interview with NATO colonel

When I Was a Child, film still
News 23 h ago

Delightful little gem of Lithuanian New Wave – film review

School (associative image)
News 1 d ago

After returning from abroad, Lithuanian children face challenges at school

LRT tapes. Bed slalom in Vilnius
News 1 d ago

LRT tapes. Bed slalom in Vilnius

The Judicial History Museum in Šiauliai
News 1 d ago

A seat on electric chair? Museum in north Lithuania explores judicial history

The Los Angeles Lithuanian Days
News 2 d ago

‘American culture overwhelms everything‘: Maintaining national identity in Little Lithuania in L.A.

Vilnius, Lithuania
News 2 d ago

Lithuania submits bid to host EU’s Anti-Money-Laundering Authority

China and Lithuania
News 2 d ago

Vilnius and Beijing are in talks on normalising relations – Lithuanian FM

Train (associative image)
News 2 d ago

Lithuanian Railways to launch Vilnius–Riga train by end of year

LGBTQ activists in the Lithuanian parliament
News 2 d ago

Latvia’s same-sex partnership vote makes Lithuania ‘last pagan in Europe’, says parliament speaker

Chicago, Illinois
News 2 d ago

Lithuanian museum to open branch at the heart of Chicago

Lithuanian Post mailbox
News 3 d ago

Lithuanian Post raising service rates 20% next year

European Court of Human Rights (ECHR)
News 3 d ago

‘This puts us in one category with Hungary’ – is Lithuania facing sanctions for defying ECHR ruling?

LGBTQ activists outside the Lithuanian parliament
News 3 d ago

LRT English Newsletter: Family values before human rights

News2023.11.13 10:47

Lithuanian Zoo opens in Kaunas after major renovation

B
BNS 2023.11.13 10:47
Lithuanian Zoo opens after renovation
Lithuanian Zoo opens after renovation / E. Ovračenko/BNS

The Lithuanian Zoo in the country’s second-largest city of Kaunas opens to the public on Monday after more than two years of renovation.

At the opening ceremony, visitors will be able to see new animals that have arrived at the zoo for the first time.

“I’m sure you've heard about the rhinos, as they’ve been here for a month, and they’re really getting used to living here. We also have an anteater, which we never had before. We also have mongoose, damans, various reptiles, birds, and cheetahs,” said Gintarė Stankevičė, head of the Lithuanian Zoo.

Further reading

News

2023.09.28 17:14

Critically endangered white rhinos arrive at Lithuanian Zoo

The reconstruction covered 80 percent of the zoo and involved the improvement of housing conditions for animals, the construction of seven new buildings, the renovation of the old ones, the refurbishment of the animal enclosures, and the installation of new spaces for visitors and staff.

Lithuanian Zoo opens after renovation
Lithuanian Zoo opens after renovation / E. Ovračenko/BNS

The zoo also has a new exotarium with an educational centre and an observation tower with an elevator.

The Lithuanian Zoo has animals of 149 species, more than 50 of which are protected. The number of protected species is set to increase over the next five years.

This is the first renovation the Lithuanian Zoo has undergone since opening in 1938. The renovation cost 24 million euros.

Lithuanian Zoo opens after renovation
Lithuanian Zoo opens after renovation
Lithuanian Zoo opens after renovation
Lithuanian Zoo opens after renovation
Lithuanian Zoo opens after renovation
Lithuanian Zoo opens after renovation
Lithuanian Zoo opens after renovation
Lithuanian Zoo opens after renovation
# Society
LRT has been certified according to the Journalism Trust Initiative Programme

Newest, Most read

Ilze Liepa
1 h ago

Russian ballet dancer maintains Lithuanian citizenship despite praising Putin, war in Ukraine

updated
Peter Nielsen
3 h ago

‘Kaliningrad is no longer our problem, but Russia’s’ – interview with NATO colonel

When I Was a Child, film still
23 h ago

Delightful little gem of Lithuanian New Wave – film review

School (associative image)
1 d ago

After returning from abroad, Lithuanian children face challenges at school

LRT tapes. Bed slalom in Vilnius
1 d ago

LRT tapes. Bed slalom in Vilnius

The Judicial History Museum in Šiauliai
6
1 d ago

A seat on electric chair? Museum in north Lithuania explores judicial history

6
The Los Angeles Lithuanian Days
8
2 d ago

‘American culture overwhelms everything‘: Maintaining national identity in Little Lithuania in L.A.

8
Vilnius, Lithuania
2 d ago

Lithuania submits bid to host EU’s Anti-Money-Laundering Authority

China and Lithuania
2 d ago

Vilnius and Beijing are in talks on normalising relations – Lithuanian FM

Train (associative image)
2 d ago

Lithuanian Railways to launch Vilnius–Riga train by end of year

Peter Nielsen
2023.11.13 08:00

‘Kaliningrad is no longer our problem, but Russia’s’ – interview with NATO colonel

When I Was a Child, film still
2023.11.12 12:00

Delightful little gem of Lithuanian New Wave – film review

Ilze Liepa
2023.11.13 10:09

Russian ballet dancer maintains Lithuanian citizenship despite praising Putin, war in Ukraine

updated