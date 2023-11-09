Naujienų srautas

Same-sex couple (associative image)
News 29 min. ago

Latvia introduces same-sex partnership

Elections in Lithuania
News 2 h ago

Presidential election in Lithuania to take place on May 12

Taiwan (associative image)
News 4 h ago

China warns Estonia to scrap plans for Taiwanese office

Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu at the Lithuanian parliament
News 4 h ago

Lithuanian FM insists no change in Taiwan policy despite not meeting Taiwanese counterpart

Surfing pool
News 5 h ago

Lithuania’s Druskininkai to build indoor wave pool

Chinese restaurant (associative image)
News 8 h ago

After spat with Beijing, Lithuania is running out of Chinese chefs

LGBTQ+ flag
News 23 h ago

Lithuania looking for ways to react to ECHR ruling after Seimas rejects LGBTQ information law change

Ukrainian and European Union flags
News 23 h ago

Ukraine’s EU accession talks: what do they really mean?

Balticconnector pipeline linking Finland and Estonia
News 23 h ago

NATO defence plans include protection of Lithuanian strategic facilities – committee chair

Russia's war in Ukraine
News 1 d ago

Lithuania allocates €2m to Ukraine to address social consequences of war

Flags of Ukraine and the European Union
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian president welcomes EC decision on Ukraine, Moldova accession negotiations

Joseph Wu
News 1 d ago

Taiwanese foreign minister to visit Lithuania, won’t meet country’s leaders

Lithuanian troops in Rukla
News 1 d ago

New infrastructure for Lithuanian, allied troops to be built in Rukla – ministry

Air Baltic
News 1 d ago

Cancelled flight to Berlin angers Vilnius residents

Lithuanian Red Cross (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Lithuania’s National Defence Plan ‘better than no plan’ but lacking in clarity?

LGBTQ+ rally (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian parliament rejects changes to controversial anti-LGBTQ information law

News2023.11.09 16:08

Latvia introduces same-sex partnership

LRT.lt
LRT.lt 2023.11.09 16:08
Same-sex couple (associative image)
Same-sex couple (associative image) / E. Blaževič/LRT

The Latvian parliament Saeima on Thursday adopted amendments to eight laws introducing same-sex partnership, the country’s public broadcaster LSM has reported.

The Latvian parliament adopted the package of laws three years after the Constitutional Court’s ruling emphasized the state’s duty to protect the families of same-sex couples.

The partnership laws stipulate that two adults who have close, personal relationship and share a household will be able to enter into a partnership by a notarial agreement.

They also allow people to receive information about their partner’s health from medical institutions and entitle them to other social guarantees.

Before the vote, the opposition announced that it would ask the Latvian president not to sign the amendments to collect signatures for a referendum.

If at least 34 MPs ask the president not to sign the new law, the president must suspend its entry into force. At least 154,241 signatures must then be collected within two months.

On May 31, the Latvian parliament elected Edgars Rinkēvičs as the first openly gay president of the country.

Currently, Lithuanian laws do not recognise civil partnerships either between same-sex or opposite-sex partners. Several previous attempts to legislate civil partnership fell through at an early stage of the parliamentary process.

In May, the civil union bill aimed at legally regulating relations between same-sex partners passed its second reading in the parliament by a narrow margin. Politicians say that the autumn Seimas session is the last chance to pass a civil union bill.

In June, the Estonian parliament voted in favour of legalising same-sex marriage, becoming the first Baltic state to do so.

Same-sex couple (associative image)
Latvian Saeima
# Baltics and Eastern Europe
LRT has been certified according to the Journalism Trust Initiative Programme

