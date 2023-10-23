Naujienų srautas

Wine (associative image)
News 17 min. ago

Vilnius asks for sanctions as wine flows to Russia via Lithuania

Vilnius
News 2 h ago

New info centre for migrants set to open in Vilnius

Margarita Drobiazko
News 2 h ago

Russian ice dancer appeals decision to strip her of Lithuanian citizenship

Plastic (associative image)
News 4 h ago

Lithuania lags far behind EU in recycling plastic waste

Students (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian students increasingly turning to ChatGPT – survey

Buvusi Šiaulių geto teritorija, 1988 m.
News 1 d ago

‘Newborns were drowned’ – memoirs of Šiauliai Ghetto doctor

A Soviet memorial in Lithuania (associative image)
News 2 d ago

Dumpling Street? Lithuania looks to shed Soviet heritage

Furniture making (associative image)
News 2 d ago

Lithuania’s furniture manufacturers bounce back after tough year

Lithuanian Railways train
News 2 d ago

Vilnius-Riga passenger train to be launched next year – minister

A restaurant (associative image)
News 2 d ago

Lithuanian man sentenced in Spain for faking heart attacks to avoid paying restaurant bills

Klaipėda LNG terminal
News 2 d ago

Lithuania to buy underwater surveillance system to shield LNG terminal

Lithuanian and German troops
News 2 d ago

Most of German brigade to be deployed in Lithuania in 2026 – ministry

Margarita Drobiazko
News 2 d ago

Lithuania divided after Russian ice skater stripped of citizenship – poll

Vilnius Airport
News 2 d ago

Lithuania's Tez Tour suspends flights to Sinai Peninsula, Sharm el-Sheikh

Borodyanka, Ukraine.
News 2 d ago

Lithuania, Borodyanka, Bucha agree to develop 3D urban planning tool to rebuild Ukraine

The Baltic Sea near Estonia (associative image)
News 3 d ago

NATO boosts Baltic Sea patrols after pipeline incident

News2023.10.23 11:59

Vilnius asks for sanctions as wine flows to Russia via Lithuania

B
BNS 2023.10.23 11:59
Wine (associative image)
Wine (associative image) / E. Blaževič/LRT

New sanctions would resolve the Russian wine export problem, Lithuanian Economy and Innovation Minister Aušrine Armonaitė said following media reports that Lithuania had become the main supplier of wine to Russia this year, surpassing Italy and Spain.

"Only sanctions that are implemented in a unified way across Europe, can solve this issue. And we will need more than one sanction package," Armonaitė said on Monday.

Citing Russian media, the Lithuanian LNK TV channel reported earlier that Lithuania had become the main supplier of wine to Russia this year, surpassing Georgia, Italy and Spain. According to Lithuanian statistics, wine exports to Russia amounted to 95 million euros in the first half of the year.

According to the Customs Department, only luxury wines costing 300 euros and more per litre are banned from entering Russia through Lithuania, and there are no other restrictions or bans on wine.

"What has been announced here is a product of our Western European partners. I consider this very bad. Even those who might be minimally involved in that supply chain should realise that they are indirectly contributing to the financing of Putin's budget. And Putin's budget is funding the war in Ukraine," the minister said, adding that Lithuanian wine is not exported to Russia.

"Lithuania is probably one of the biggest advocates of sanctions against Russia and Putin, and we will continue to take that line, and, regrettably, some European companies are still selling the same wine. I want to say that the value of Lithuanian goods, specifically if we are talking about wine, is zero euros in exports to Russia," Armonaitė said.

Wine (associative image)
Wine (associative image)
