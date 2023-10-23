Vilnius asks for sanctions as wine flows to Russia via Lithuania

New sanctions would resolve the Russian wine export problem, Lithuanian Economy and Innovation Minister Aušrine Armonaitė said following media reports that Lithuania had become the main supplier of wine to Russia this year, surpassing Italy and Spain.

"Only sanctions that are implemented in a unified way across Europe, can solve this issue. And we will need more than one sanction package," Armonaitė said on Monday.

Citing Russian media, the Lithuanian LNK TV channel reported earlier that Lithuania had become the main supplier of wine to Russia this year, surpassing Georgia, Italy and Spain. According to Lithuanian statistics, wine exports to Russia amounted to 95 million euros in the first half of the year.

According to the Customs Department, only luxury wines costing 300 euros and more per litre are banned from entering Russia through Lithuania, and there are no other restrictions or bans on wine.

"What has been announced here is a product of our Western European partners. I consider this very bad. Even those who might be minimally involved in that supply chain should realise that they are indirectly contributing to the financing of Putin's budget. And Putin's budget is funding the war in Ukraine," the minister said, adding that Lithuanian wine is not exported to Russia.

"Lithuania is probably one of the biggest advocates of sanctions against Russia and Putin, and we will continue to take that line, and, regrettably, some European companies are still selling the same wine. I want to say that the value of Lithuanian goods, specifically if we are talking about wine, is zero euros in exports to Russia," Armonaitė said.