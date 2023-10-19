A Southwind Airlines Boeing 777-312 flight from Antalya to Moscow landed in Vilnius on Wednesday night.

Later, the aircraft took off from Vilnius Airport and continued its journey to Moscow.

On social media, people started asking whether Lithuania had resumed flights between Vilnius and Moscow.

“Flights to Moscow resumed? They just flew past our house,” wrote one Facebook user.

Moscow-bound plane lands in Vilnius / Flightradar24

However, an ambulance could be seen next to the plane in Vilnius. The Lithuanian Airports confirmed to LRT.lt that the plane was forced to land because a passenger was feeling unwell.

“One of the passengers was feeling unwell during the flight. An ambulance was called to Vilnius Airport. They, together with border guards, took the passenger to a hospital. The plane then took off and continued its journey,” Tadas Vasiliauskas, a representative of Lithuanian Airports, told LRT.lt.