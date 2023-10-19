Naujienų srautas

Bomb threats in Vilnius
News 1 h ago

No new bomb threaths received in Lithuania – official

Vilnius Airport
News 1 h ago

Moscow-bound plane lands in Vilnius

Israel's strikes on Gaza
News 2 h ago

Protest march to be staged in Vilnius to show solidarity with Gaza

War in Ukraine (associative image)
News 3 h ago

‘We will lose half of Vilnius.’ Can Lithuania withstand an attack?

Elections in Poland (associative image)
News 18 h ago

Poland: Wind of change?

Vilnius (associative image)
News 21 h ago

EC will ask Lithuania to explain bank solidarity levy

German Leopard tank
News 22 h ago

Leopard tanks damaged in Ukraine undergo repairs in Lithuania

Kybartai Foreigners’ Registration Centre
News 23 h ago

Lithuania held migrants in inhumane conditions, Seimas ombudsperson tells ECHR

Eitvydas Bajarūnas
News 1 d ago

Decision to recall London ambassador creates flawed situation, says president

Police (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Institutions in Lithuania again receive bomb threats

War in Israel (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Interview with Israeli photographer: ‘We are hearing calls to erase Gaza’

Remote work (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Lithuania ranks 8th among top countries for remote work

Moldova
News 1 d ago

Lithuania offers assistance to Moldova in developing national crisis management model

The Lithuanian Red Cross
News 1 d ago

Red Cross opens humanitarian aid line in Lithuania

Police inspecting institutions for possible explosives
News 1 d ago

Threat assessment carried out, no risks found – Lithuanian minister on bomb threats

Poverty (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Poverty risk level in Lithuania expected to fall

News2023.10.19 10:01

Moscow-bound plane lands in Vilnius

Jonas Deveikis, LRT.lt
Jonas Deveikis, LRT.lt 2023.10.19 10:01
Vilnius Airport
Vilnius Airport / E. Blaževič/LRT

A Southwind Airlines Boeing 777-312 flight from Antalya to Moscow landed in Vilnius on Wednesday night. 

Later, the aircraft took off from Vilnius Airport and continued its journey to Moscow.

On social media, people started asking whether Lithuania had resumed flights between Vilnius and Moscow.

“Flights to Moscow resumed? They just flew past our house,” wrote one Facebook user.

Moscow-bound plane lands in Vilnius
Moscow-bound plane lands in Vilnius / Flightradar24

However, an ambulance could be seen next to the plane in Vilnius. The Lithuanian Airports confirmed to LRT.lt that the plane was forced to land because a passenger was feeling unwell.

“One of the passengers was feeling unwell during the flight. An ambulance was called to Vilnius Airport. They, together with border guards, took the passenger to a hospital. The plane then took off and continued its journey,” Tadas Vasiliauskas, a representative of Lithuanian Airports, told LRT.lt.

Vilnius Airport
Moscow-bound plane lands in Vilnius
# News
LRT has been certified according to the Journalism Trust Initiative Programme

