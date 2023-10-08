Lithuanian government seeking opportunities for citizens to return from Israel

The National Crisis Management Centre (NKVC) announced on Sunday evening that it is actively seeking opportunities for Lithuanian citizens who are currently unable to leave Israel to return home as soon as possible.

The NKVC noted that it is discussing options with both international partners and private airline companies to ensure that Lithuanian citizens stranded at Tel Aviv airport can return to Lithuania.

The NKVC and the Foreign Ministry are in close contact with Lithuanian citizens in Tel Aviv and encourage anyone in need of assistance to contact the Embassy of Lithuania in Israel at +972 3 6958 685 or by e-mail at amb.il@urm.lt, consul.il@urm.lt or the Foreign Ministry at +370 5 236 2444 or by e-mail at pilieciai@urm.lt.

“If it is not necessary, do not travel to Israel. The return may be difficult. The security situation in the country is changing very quickly, so stay alert and keep an eye on the information,” Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis has said.

On Sunday evening, the Jewish Community of Lithuania announced on its Facebook page that a flight will be organised on Monday to allow the return of Lithuanian residents currently in Israel.

“Tomorrow, Monday, at 16:00, a plane will fly from Israel to Lithuania to take those who are unable to return,” the Lithuanian Jewish Community wrote.