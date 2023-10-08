Naujienų srautas

Attacks in Israel
News 45 min. ago

Lithuanian government seeking opportunities for citizens to return from Israel

Attacks in Israel
News 5 h ago

Israeli-Lithuanian policemen killed in Hamas attacks

Klaipėda University expedition to Svalbard
News 8 h ago

Polar bears and retreating glaciers: Lithuanian scientist’s expedition to the Arctic

Protests against Russia's war in Ukraine (associative image)
News 10 h ago

The global costs of a Russian-Ukrainian truce – opinion

fonas
News 1 d ago

LRT tapes. Pig on the loose in Vilnius

Bangladesh
News 1 d ago

Bangladeshi people falsely promised easy access to Lithuanian labour market

Gitanas Nausėda and Valdemaras Rupšys
News 2 d ago

Lithuania’s defence chief studied in Russia, president was unaware

Antanas A. Jonynas
News 2 d ago

Lithuanian poet Jonynas awarded Baltic Assembly Prize in literature

Gitanas Nausėda and Mateusz Morawiecki
News 2 d ago

Lithuanian president calls on Poland to step up cooperation on Ukrainian grain exports

Teachers' strike
News 2 d ago

Some teachers sign collective agreement after reaching pay deal with Education Ministry

Vilnius
News 2 d ago

Vilnius named European Green Capital 2025

Gitanas Nausėda and Volodymyr Zelenski
News 2 d ago

Lithuanian president hopes EU will start Ukraine membership talks in December

Valdemaras Rupšys
News 2 d ago

LRT English Newsletter: Two men in hostage situation

Iron Wolf 2023-2
News 3 d ago

International military exercise Iron Wolf 2023-2 kicks off in Lithuania

Pinigai
News 3 d ago

Lithuanian government approves 2024 state budget

Vilnius Cathedral
News 3 d ago

Lithuanian Christian radio censors Vatican Radio broadcast on distrust in Church

News2023.10.08 20:09

Lithuanian government seeking opportunities for citizens to return from Israel

LRT.lt
LRT.lt 2023.10.08 20:09
Attacks in Israel
Attacks in Israel / AP

The National Crisis Management Centre (NKVC) announced on Sunday evening that it is actively seeking opportunities for Lithuanian citizens who are currently unable to leave Israel to return home as soon as possible. 

The NKVC noted that it is discussing options with both international partners and private airline companies to ensure that Lithuanian citizens stranded at Tel Aviv airport can return to Lithuania.

The NKVC and the Foreign Ministry are in close contact with Lithuanian citizens in Tel Aviv and encourage anyone in need of assistance to contact the Embassy of Lithuania in Israel at +972 3 6958 685 or by e-mail at amb.il@urm.lt, consul.il@urm.lt or the Foreign Ministry at +370 5 236 2444 or by e-mail at pilieciai@urm.lt.

“If it is not necessary, do not travel to Israel. The return may be difficult. The security situation in the country is changing very quickly, so stay alert and keep an eye on the information,” Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis has said.

On Sunday evening, the Jewish Community of Lithuania announced on its Facebook page that a flight will be organised on Monday to allow the return of Lithuanian residents currently in Israel.

“Tomorrow, Monday, at 16:00, a plane will fly from Israel to Lithuania to take those who are unable to return,” the Lithuanian Jewish Community wrote.

# Society
LRT has been certified according to the Journalism Trust Initiative Programme

Newest, Most read

Attacks in Israel
5 h ago

Israeli-Lithuanian policemen killed in Hamas attacks

updated
Klaipėda University expedition to Svalbard
7
8 h ago

Polar bears and retreating glaciers: Lithuanian scientist’s expedition to the Arctic

7
Protests against Russia's war in Ukraine (associative image)
10 h ago

The global costs of a Russian-Ukrainian truce – opinion

fonas
1 d ago

LRT tapes. Pig on the loose in Vilnius

Bangladesh
1 d ago

Bangladeshi people falsely promised easy access to Lithuanian labour market

Gitanas Nausėda and Valdemaras Rupšys
2 d ago

Lithuania’s defence chief studied in Russia, president was unaware

Antanas A. Jonynas
2 d ago

Lithuanian poet Jonynas awarded Baltic Assembly Prize in literature

Gitanas Nausėda and Mateusz Morawiecki
2 d ago

Lithuanian president calls on Poland to step up cooperation on Ukrainian grain exports

Teachers' strike
2 d ago

Some teachers sign collective agreement after reaching pay deal with Education Ministry

Vilnius
2 d ago

Vilnius named European Green Capital 2025

Attacks in Israel
2023.10.08 15:12

Israeli-Lithuanian policemen killed in Hamas attacks

updated
Protests against Russia's war in Ukraine (associative image)
2023.10.08 10:00

The global costs of a Russian-Ukrainian truce – opinion

Klaipėda University expedition to Svalbard
7
2023.10.08 12:00

Polar bears and retreating glaciers: Lithuanian scientist’s expedition to the Arctic

7