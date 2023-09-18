Naujienų srautas

Kaunas modernist architecture
News 16 min. ago

Kaunas interwar architecture added to UNESCO World Heritage List

Cars queue towards Poland at the Krakovets-Korcheva border crossing point in Krakovets, Ukraine
News 31 min. ago

Poland joins Baltics with ban on Russian-registered cars

Historic Centre of Kuldīga
News 34 min. ago

Latvia’s Kuldīga makes UNESCO World Heritage List

NASAMS systems
News 1 h ago

Lithuania sticks with NASAMS even as other Baltics opt for German defence systems – MoD

Gabrielius Landsbergis
News 3 h ago

Lithuania’s Landsbergis: ‘Russia threat has shaped our identity’

LRT tapes. Banana wars in Vilnius
News 23 h ago

LRT tapes. Banana wars in Vilnius

Space debris
News 1 d ago

What to do with space trash? Lithuanian startup is working on a solution

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan
News 1 d ago

Is Armenia turning to the West?

Javier Hashimoto
News 2 d ago

‘Those who call Lithuanians grumpy don’t understand history’: Japanese Javier on his life in Lithuania

Teachers' warning strike
News 2 d ago

After warning strike, Lithuanian teachers plan larger walkout

Margarita Drobiazko
News 2 d ago

President strips Russian ice dancer Drobiazko of Lithuanian citizenship

Rammstein lead singer Till Lindemann
News 2 d ago

Lithuania launches defamation probe after Rammstein rape allegations

Cruise ship in Klaipėda Port
News 2 d ago

Klaipėda Port sees decrease in cruise ship visits

Curonian Spit (associative image)
News 2 d ago

Lithuania to re-establish Coast Guard unit

Remigijus Žemaitaitis
News 2 d ago

Signatures collected for impeaching Lithuanian MP for anti-Semitic remarks

Teachers' warning strike
News 3 d ago

Teachers in Lithuania stage warning strike

News2023.09.18 10:11

Lithuania sticks with NASAMS even as other Baltics opt for German defence systems – MoD

AS
Augustas Stankevičius, BNS 2023.09.18 10:11
NASAMS systems
NASAMS systems / I. Budzeikaitė / Lithuanian Armed Forces

Latvia’s and Estonia’s choice to purchase German-made medium-range air defence systems has no impact on Lithuania’s decision on Norwegian-made NASAMS, Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas says.  

“We offered [to jointly buy NASAMS], as did our partners,” Anušauskas told BNS last week.

“They chose the Germans. But this does not affect our choice, because we have an operational NASAMS system in place, and it is well mastered,” he added.

The Defence Ministry has told BNS that Lithuania has initiated the second phase of procuring a medium-range air defence system and is planning to buy NASAMS additionally.

The Lithuanian Armed Forces have been using this military equipment since late 2020.

“The existing NASAMS system is already integrated and operated by the Lithuanian Armed Forces, so additional acquisition of NASAMS system would not pose integration problems,” the ministry said.

Arvydas Anušauskas
Arvydas Anušauskas / P. Peleckis / BNS

“Moreover, there is already experience working with this system, and the personnel is trained and prepared to operate it,” it said.

The Defence Ministry expects to sign a contract with Norway’s Kongsberg Defense and Aerospace by the end of this year.

The latest third-generation air defence systems procured from Norway are designed for the destruction of various types of aircraft, cruise missiles, and remotely piloted aircraft.

According to Anušauskas, Latvia and Estonia opted not to join Lithuania not only this time, but also during the first purchase of NASAMS.

“We offered, they initially agreed, and then said there was no money,” the minister said.

Estonia and Latvia last week signed a joint deal, worth around 1 billion euros, to purchase an Iris-T SLM medium-range air defence system from the German manufacturer Diehl.

NASAMS systems
Arvydas Anušauskas
# News# Defence
LRT has been certified according to the Journalism Trust Initiative Programme

Newest, Most read

Kaunas modernist architecture
7
16 min. ago

Kaunas interwar architecture added to UNESCO World Heritage List

7
Cars queue towards Poland at the Krakovets-Korcheva border crossing point in Krakovets, Ukraine
31 min. ago

Poland joins Baltics with ban on Russian-registered cars

Historic Centre of Kuldīga
34 min. ago

Latvia’s Kuldīga makes UNESCO World Heritage List

Gabrielius Landsbergis
7
3 h ago

Lithuania’s Landsbergis: ‘Russia threat has shaped our identity’

7
LRT tapes. Banana wars in Vilnius
23 h ago

LRT tapes. Banana wars in Vilnius

Space debris
6
1 d ago

What to do with space trash? Lithuanian startup is working on a solution

6
Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan
5
1 d ago

Is Armenia turning to the West?

5
Javier Hashimoto
5
2 d ago

‘Those who call Lithuanians grumpy don’t understand history’: Japanese Javier on his life in Lithuania

5
Teachers' warning strike
2 d ago

After warning strike, Lithuanian teachers plan larger walkout

Margarita Drobiazko
2 d ago

President strips Russian ice dancer Drobiazko of Lithuanian citizenship

LRT tapes. Banana wars in Vilnius
2023.09.17 12:00

LRT tapes. Banana wars in Vilnius

Gabrielius Landsbergis
7
2023.09.18 08:00

Lithuania’s Landsbergis: ‘Russia threat has shaped our identity’

7
Historic Centre of Kuldīga
2023.09.18 10:46

Latvia’s Kuldīga makes UNESCO World Heritage List

Cars queue towards Poland at the Krakovets-Korcheva border crossing point in Krakovets, Ukraine
2023.09.18 10:49

Poland joins Baltics with ban on Russian-registered cars

Kaunas modernist architecture
7
2023.09.18 11:04

Kaunas interwar architecture added to UNESCO World Heritage List

7