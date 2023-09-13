Naujienų srautas

Police car (associative image)
News 24 min. ago

Indian woman killed as migrant car plunges into river in southern Lithuania

School (associative image)
News 17 h ago

Lithuanian school bans mobile phones amid drive to make students pay attention

Antrankiai
News 19 h ago

Lithuania looks to bar sex offenders from working with children

A classroom (associative image)
News 19 h ago

Students back Lithuanian teachers’ planned strike

Presidential Palace
News 21 h ago

Lithuanian president proposes tougher punishments for coup attempts

Cars (associative image)
News 22 h ago

Lithuania to ban Russian cars following EC clarification

Conscripts (associative image)
News 22 h ago

No draft for women before universal male conscription – Lithuanian president’s adviser

Vilnius public transport (associative image)
News 23 h ago

Two Lithuanian cities test hydrogen-powered public transport

Portuguese flag (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Identity documents of Lithuanians in Portugal list Soviet Union as their country of origin

National Concert Hall
News 1 d ago

National Concert Hall in Vilnius to be finished in 2030 for €121m – ministry

Sham Russian elections in Donetsk
News 1 d ago

Lithuania condemns Russian ‘elections’ in Ukraine’s occupied territories

Swordfish washes up on beach in Lithuania
News 1 d ago

Swordfish washes up on beach in Lithuania

Belarusian passport
News 1 d ago

Lithuania mulls extending validity of foreigner’s passports as Minsk no longer issues documents abroad

The European Commission, Brussels
News 1 d ago

Lithuania to lose millions in EU funding if it fails to carry out reforms

Border checkpoint (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Lithuania to send border guards to Latvia amid record migrant flows

NATO military exercise in Romania (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Eastern flank to see largest NATO military exercise since Cold War

News2023.09.13 08:58

Indian woman killed as migrant car plunges into river in southern Lithuania

IS
Ingrida Steniulienė, BNS 2023.09.13 08:58
Police car (associative image)
Police car (associative image) / E. Blaževič / LRT

An Indian woman was killed when a car plunged into a river in southern Lithuania in the early hours of Wednesday morning, the Police Department reported. The car was pursued by the police that suspected it was transporting irregular migrants.

The police in Marijampolė District received a report at 03:36 that a Mazda car was carrying migrants.

The car was spotted on the Marijampole-Kalvarija road, but it failed to stop when signalled to do so by the police.

The car veered off the road into the Šešupė River in Liudvinava at around 03:50.

The police detained three men, possibly Indian nationals, and have launched a search for the car’s driver.

The female passenger, believed to be an Indian national, was killed in the accident.

Preliminary information indicates that the migrants had crossed into Lithuania from Latvia.

With Latvia recording a record number of attempts at irregular border crossings from Belarus, Lithuanian border guards say that the majority of migrants then head for Lithuania.

A total of 1,643 irregular migrants have been barred from entering Lithuania from Belarus so far this year. In Latvia, the number has already exceeded 7,000.

Lithuania is planning to send 20 border guards to help Latvia cope with the migrant flows.

Lithuanian border guards have prevented a total of around 20,900 people from crossing in from Belarus since August 3, 2021, when they were instructed to push them back. The number includes repeated attempts by the same people.

Eight injured in police chase

In a separate incident, eight migrants, possibly Sri Lankan nationals, were injured when their car overturned being chased by the police in the central Lithuanian town of Jonava.

According to the Police Department, officers began to pursue the Opel Astra after it failed to stop when signalled to do so at the entrance to Jonava at around midnight, it said.

The vehicle veered off the road in the town, hit a building and overturned.

The driver of the Opel, a 42-year-old Sri Lankan national, was injured in the accident, as were seven passengers, also possibly Sri Lankan nationals.

They were taken to hospital with various injuries and handed over to the State Border Guard Service (VSAT) after receiving medical assistance.

Preliminary information suggests that they arrived from Latvia.

# News# Migration crisis
LRT has been certified according to the Journalism Trust Initiative Programme

Newest, Most read

School (associative image)
17 h ago

Lithuanian school bans mobile phones amid drive to make students pay attention

Antrankiai
19 h ago

Lithuania looks to bar sex offenders from working with children

A classroom (associative image)
19 h ago

Students back Lithuanian teachers’ planned strike

Presidential Palace
21 h ago

Lithuanian president proposes tougher punishments for coup attempts

Cars (associative image)
22 h ago

Lithuania to ban Russian cars following EC clarification

Conscripts (associative image)
22 h ago

No draft for women before universal male conscription – Lithuanian president’s adviser

Vilnius public transport (associative image)
23 h ago

Two Lithuanian cities test hydrogen-powered public transport

Portuguese flag (associative image)
1 d ago

Identity documents of Lithuanians in Portugal list Soviet Union as their country of origin

National Concert Hall
1 d ago

National Concert Hall in Vilnius to be finished in 2030 for €121m – ministry

Sham Russian elections in Donetsk
1 d ago

Lithuania condemns Russian ‘elections’ in Ukraine’s occupied territories

Cars (associative image)
2023.09.12 11:14

Lithuania to ban Russian cars following EC clarification

School (associative image)
2023.09.12 16:14

Lithuanian school bans mobile phones amid drive to make students pay attention

Presidential Palace
2023.09.12 12:15

Lithuanian president proposes tougher punishments for coup attempts

Vilnius public transport (associative image)
2023.09.12 09:51

Two Lithuanian cities test hydrogen-powered public transport

Antrankiai
2023.09.12 14:22

Lithuania looks to bar sex offenders from working with children

A classroom (associative image)
2023.09.12 13:26

Students back Lithuanian teachers’ planned strike

Conscripts (associative image)
2023.09.12 10:33

No draft for women before universal male conscription – Lithuanian president’s adviser