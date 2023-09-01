Family that tried to flee to Belarus released from custody

The mother and father who took their children from a care home and were detained when attempting to flee to Belarus were released from detention on Friday.

The two parents, Inga and Mindaugas Vilčinskai, had kidnapped their children and were trying to flee the country. The operation involved a wild car chase and forged documents that the couple – members of an extreme anti-government and conspiracist movement – tried to use to get past the border guards.

Previously, the children were placed temporarily in a care home due to threats to their well-being.

Their arrest has been commuted to a lighter remand measure – a written pledge not to leave the country and an obligation to register periodically with the police.

Earlier, the man and woman were found guilty of kidnapping their children and attempting to cross the state border illegally.

Car used to take children to Belarus / Lithuania's State Border Guard Service (VSAT)

Vilčinskas was sentenced to 60 days' arrest, suspended for one year, under intensive supervision. He was also ordered to find a job or register with the Employment Service within four months and to take part in behavioural correction programmes.

A similar sentence was imposed on the mother, Inga Vilčinskienė, but her arrest was suspended for ten months. She was released from custody before the father.

Alina Žilinaitė, a spokesperson for the State Service for Protection of Child Rights and Adoption, told LRT.lt that Vilčinskienė sees her three children every day.

"I am glad that the mother has accepted the help offered to her, and is cooperating and trying to change the situation,” said Žilinaitė. “As the new school year has started, the mother's meeting time with the children will be adjusted to the school timetable. However, there is no doubt that these meetings will continue."

No decisions have been made on the father’s contact with the children.