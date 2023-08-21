Naujienų srautas

Lithuania-Belarus border
News 29 min. ago

Complete closure of Lithuania’s border with Belarus unnecessary at present – advisor

Cluter munitions
News 1 h ago

Defence minister hopes Lithuania will withdraw from Convention on Cluster Munitions

Rail Baltica construction
News 3 h ago

Panevėžys residents protest plans to demolish their homes for Rail Baltica track

Chanterelles
News 23 h ago

Lithuanian mushroom pickers rejoice in good season, despite low prices and competition from Poland

Fabijoniškės in Vilnius
News 1 d ago

Netflix sci-fi hit Paradise showcases dystopian angles of Lithuania

Anne Applebaum
News 1 d ago

‘Putin is really destroying modern Russia’ – interview with Anne Applebaum

Tourists in Vilnius
News 2 d ago

Labour inspectors raid tour guides in central Vilnius

Belarusians protest against the new law in front of the Lithuanian parliament, Seimas. April 2022.
News 2 d ago

Belarus exiles decry growing hostility in Lithuania

Bolt (associative image)
News 2 d ago

Bolt taxi app in Lithuania separates drivers by language proficiency

Orlen Lietuva
News 2 d ago

Lithuania to step up protection of oil refinery, key electricity infrastructure

Olga Karach
News 2 d ago

Belarusian Nobel prize nominee denied asylum in Lithuania

Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin
News 3 d ago

Belarus would use nuclear weapons in case of ‘aggression’, says Lukashenko

Mobilusis telefonas
News 3 d ago

Lithuanian mobile operators slam mandatory registration of prepaid SIM cards

Warning signs on the Lithuania-Belarus border
News 3 d ago

LRT English Newsletter: Closing off from Belarus

Extensive military drills were held in Lithuania following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
News 3 d ago

Lithuanian military to hold Belarus border drills

Border checkpoint in Latvia (associative image)
News 3 d ago

Latvia publishes list of companies exporting to Russia

News2023.08.21 10:01

Defence minister hopes Lithuania will withdraw from Convention on Cluster Munitions

LRT.lt
LRT.lt 2023.08.21 10:01
Cluter munitions
Cluter munitions / AP

Defence Arvydas Anušauskas hopes Lithuania will withdraw from the Convention on Cluster Munitions that prohibits the use, transfer, and production of cluster bombs. 

“Lithuania became the 55th country to join the cluster munitions ban. We should withdraw from this convention to acquire and use [cluster munitions]. I hope this will be done,” Anušauskas wrote in response to a question from a Facebook user.

Lithuania joined the Convention on Cluster Munitions in 2011.

A cluster munition is a form of air-dropped or ground-launched explosive weapon that releases or ejects smaller submunitions. Because cluster munitions release many small bomblets over a wide area, they pose risks to civilians.

# News# Defence
LRT has been certified according to the Journalism Trust Initiative Programme

Newest, Most read

Lithuania-Belarus border
30 min. ago

Complete closure of Lithuania’s border with Belarus unnecessary at present – advisor

Rail Baltica construction
3 h ago

Panevėžys residents protest plans to demolish their homes for Rail Baltica track

Chanterelles
23 h ago

Lithuanian mushroom pickers rejoice in good season, despite low prices and competition from Poland

Fabijoniškės in Vilnius
5
1 d ago

Netflix sci-fi hit Paradise showcases dystopian angles of Lithuania

5
Anne Applebaum
7
1 d ago

‘Putin is really destroying modern Russia’ – interview with Anne Applebaum

7
Tourists in Vilnius
2 d ago

Labour inspectors raid tour guides in central Vilnius

Belarusians protest against the new law in front of the Lithuanian parliament, Seimas. April 2022.
2 d ago

Belarus exiles decry growing hostility in Lithuania

Bolt (associative image)
2 d ago

Bolt taxi app in Lithuania separates drivers by language proficiency

Orlen Lietuva
2 d ago

Lithuania to step up protection of oil refinery, key electricity infrastructure

Olga Karach
2 d ago

Belarusian Nobel prize nominee denied asylum in Lithuania

Chanterelles
2023.08.20 12:00

Lithuanian mushroom pickers rejoice in good season, despite low prices and competition from Poland

Rail Baltica construction
2023.08.21 08:00

Panevėžys residents protest plans to demolish their homes for Rail Baltica track

Lithuania-Belarus border
2023.08.21 10:54

Complete closure of Lithuania’s border with Belarus unnecessary at present – advisor