Defence minister hopes Lithuania will withdraw from Convention on Cluster Munitions

Defence Arvydas Anušauskas hopes Lithuania will withdraw from the Convention on Cluster Munitions that prohibits the use, transfer, and production of cluster bombs.

“Lithuania became the 55th country to join the cluster munitions ban. We should withdraw from this convention to acquire and use [cluster munitions]. I hope this will be done,” Anušauskas wrote in response to a question from a Facebook user.

Lithuania joined the Convention on Cluster Munitions in 2011.

A cluster munition is a form of air-dropped or ground-launched explosive weapon that releases or ejects smaller submunitions. Because cluster munitions release many small bomblets over a wide area, they pose risks to civilians.