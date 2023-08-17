Naujienų srautas

News2023.08.17 15:26

Latvia publishes list of companies exporting to Russia

LRT.lt
LRT.lt 2023.08.17 15:26
Border checkpoint in Latvia (associative image)
Border checkpoint in Latvia (associative image) / Vida Press

Latvia’s Central Statistical Bureau has released a list of businesses that continue to trade with Russia and Belarus, the Latvian public broadcaster LSM has reported.

The bureau was instructed to publish the list by Economy Minister Ilze Indriksone, although previously the ministry had resisted making it public citing commercial confidentiality. It noted that being on the list does not mean that a company is breaking the law or EU sanctions.

According to the list, which is to be updated monthly, over 800 Latvian companies were exporting to Russia last year and around 300 this year through June. This is down from 1,095 that were trading with Russia in 2019.

The companies exporting to Belarus numbered almost 400 last year and around 170 this year.

Food and alcohol were the most common Latvian goods exported to Russia, followed by chemicals and medicinal products, machinery and electrical equipment, and textile products, according to LSM.

The list, however, gives only company names and does not specify the volumes or the type of exported goods.

