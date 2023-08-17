Naujienų srautas

Andrey Desnitsky
News 24 min. ago

Vilnius University fires Russian professor who denied Soviet occupation of Baltics

Belarusian opposition in Vilnius
News 1 h ago

Belarusian IT firms mull leaving Lithuania amid growing hostility

Wagner troops. Photos released by the Belarusian Defence Ministry
News 2 h ago

No attempts to recruit Lithuanians to join Wagner – VSD

Russia (associative image)
News 3 h ago

‘Instinctive knowledge’ or prejudice: Do Lithuanians have better understanding of Russia than Westerners?

Orlen Lietuva reactor en route to Mažeikiai
News 17 h ago

Heatwave in Lithuania slows delivery of Orlen reactor

Football (associative image)
News 18 h ago

Referees turn up drunk at Latvia’s football league game

Lithuania-Belarus border
News 20 h ago

Baltics, Poland consider closing Belarus border

A school destroyed by a Russian airstrike in Zhytomyr, 2022.
News 21 h ago

Lithuania to prep standard school design for Ukraine's reconstruction

Šumskas border checkpoint
News 21 h ago

Lithuania to close two Belarus border checkpoints on Friday

Poland displays military might in huge parade as elections loom
News 22 h ago

Poland displays military might in huge parade as elections loom

Belarusians protest against the new law in front of the Lithuanian parliament, Seimas. April 2022.
News 1 d ago

No grounds to change Belarusian diaspora policy, says Lithuanian official

Heat in Vilnius
News 1 d ago

Lithuania braced for more heat

Border checkpoint in Latvia (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Latvia sends troops to guard Belarus border

Lithuania-Belarus border
News 1 d ago

Over 100 people claim asylum in Lithuania in 2023

Students
News 2 d ago

Guide to Lithuania. Being a student in Vilnius

Conscripts in Lithuania (associative image)
News 2 d ago

Part-time student, part-time soldier? Lithuania’s conscription reform comes under fire

Vilnius University fires Russian professor who denied Soviet occupation of Baltics

Vilnius University is terminating its contract with Andrey Desnitsky, a Russian professor who said the Baltic states were not occupied by the Soviet Union.

"I would like to inform you that the employment contract with Andrey Desnitsky will be terminated in August," Professor Mindaugas Kvietkauskas, dean of Vilnius University's Faculty of Philology, told LRT RADIO.

Desnitsky worked as a researcher and lecturer at Vilnius University since last autumn. While still living in Moscow, he wrote publications in which he denied the Soviets had occupied the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.

Instead, he wrote that Stalin only insisted that the three countries join the Soviet Union. Desnitsky also said there was no resistance to the Soviet troops, adding that there “formally was more freedom under the Russian Army” than during interwar independent Lithuania which had been a dictatorship.

Desnitsky was employed in the research position, because he met all the requirements as set out by the university,

However, since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year, Lithuania's universities have cut all ties with “unfriendly countries and their education institutions”, Solveiga Ramanauskienė, representative of the Lithuanian Council of Sciences, told LRT RADIO.

Desnitsky's work was funded by an international foundation. However, VU chancellor Raimundas Balčiūnaitis would not reveal its name.

"This professor's work is funded by a philanthropic family foundation, which cooperates with the world's best universities and operates in a democratic country. Professor Desnitsky has received support, but we cannot publish the name of the foundation under the terms of the contract," the chancellor said in a written statement.

Desnitsky refused LRT requests for comment.

Andrey Desnitsky
Andrey Desnitsky
