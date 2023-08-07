Lithuania-based Belarusian NGO to be nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Our Home, a Belarusian human rights NGO operating in Lithuania, will be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, the organisation said on Monday.

Our Home (Nash Dom) was nominated for its support for Belarusians in Lithuania and other EU member states, the International Peace Bureau announced last week.

Our Home was founded in Belarus in 2002, but had to relocate to Lithuania in 2014. Since then, it has been registered in the country as Tarptautinis Pilietinių Iniciatyvų Centras "Mūsų Namai" (International Civil Initiative Centre Our Home).

The Belarusian NGO is being nominated alongside the Russian Movement of Conscientious Objectors and the Ukrainian Pacifist Movement.

According to the bureau, the decision to nominate the three organisations is a testament to their dedication to advocating for conscientious objection to military service and promoting human rights and peace in their respective countries.