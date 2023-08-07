Naujienų srautas

Belarusian flag, associated with the country's opposition, seen in Vilnius.
Lithuania-based Belarusian NGO to be nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Arvydas Anušauskas
Prosecutors launch probe after Lithuanian minister reveals tank deal on Facebook

Warm weather [associative image]
Lithuania records warmest night in history

Transgender flag
Lithuania ranks among worst in EU for trans people's rights – study

Belarusian activists in Lithanua (associative image)
Belarusians no longer welcome in Lithuania?

Vilnius in the 19th century.
New exhibition in Vilnius brings 19th century to life

University students (associative image)
Teaching must become more engaged in Lithuania's universities – opinion

Holidays (associative image)
Are holidays in Turkey really cheaper than in Palanga?

Museum of Wooden Urban Architecture in Vilnius
Centuries-old wooden house in Vilnius shines after award-winning restoration

Restaurant (associative image)
Lithuania to get its first Michelin star? Restaurants brace for inspectors’ visit

Gitanas Nausėda, Ingrida Šimonytė, Arvydas Anušauskas
Lithuanian PM voices confidence in defence minister

Belarusians burn their identity documents in Vilnius, 2022.
Lithuania deems 1,164 Belarusian and Russian nationals a threat, revokes residence permits and visas

Remigijus Šimašius
Vilnius ex-mayor Šimašius returns to private sector

Russia's war against Ukraine.
Lithuania's support to Ukraine includes helicopters, anti-aircraft guns, APCs

Lithuania-based Belarusian NGO to be nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

2023.08.07
Belarusian flag, associated with the country's opposition, seen in Vilnius.
Belarusian flag, associated with the country's opposition, seen in Vilnius.

Our Home, a Belarusian human rights NGO operating in Lithuania, will be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, the organisation said on Monday.

Our Home (Nash Dom) was nominated for its support for Belarusians in Lithuania and other EU member states, the International Peace Bureau announced last week.

Our Home was founded in Belarus in 2002, but had to relocate to Lithuania in 2014. Since then, it has been registered in the country as Tarptautinis Pilietinių Iniciatyvų Centras "Mūsų Namai" (International Civil Initiative Centre Our Home).

The Belarusian NGO is being nominated alongside the Russian Movement of Conscientious Objectors and the Ukrainian Pacifist Movement.

According to the bureau, the decision to nominate the three organisations is a testament to their dedication to advocating for conscientious objection to military service and promoting human rights and peace in their respective countries.

