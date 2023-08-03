Naujienų srautas

Ukrainian grain was previously delivered to the stevedoring company Bega at Klaipėda Port
News 37 min. ago

Poland ‘positive’ about easing Ukrainian grain transit to Baltic states

On Thursday, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda met with Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on the Polish side of the so-called Suwalki Gap.
News 3 h ago

Wagner ‘takes up positions’ near Polish, Lithuanian borders, says president

Wagner forces train Belarusians, according to visuals published by state-controlled media in Belarus.
News 4 h ago

Panic in Warsaw about Wagner is ‘absurd’, says Polish colonel

Russian flag
News 5 h ago

Some 140 Lithuanian companies continue working in Russia

Mindaugas and Inga Vilčinskai
News 7 h ago

Sovereigns – what’s behind the anti-state movement in Lithuania?

 The Roma Genocide Remembrance Day was commemorated at the Paneriai Memorial in Vilnius
News 22 h ago

Lithuania marks Roma Genocide Remembrance Day

Arvydas Anušauskas
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian defence minister insists he did not reveal classified information

Electric grid
News 1 d ago

Baltics agree to unplug from Russian power grid in February 2025

Mindaugas Vilčinskas, right, and his wide are facing child abduction charges after kidnapping their three children from a foster home
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian parents face child abduction charges after trying to take three kids to Belarus

People in Lithuania (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Growing number of foreigners live in Lithuania

Algimantas Ulvidas
News 1 d ago

Denmark extradites suspected child molester to Lithuania

Polish troops (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Poland sends more troops to border, Lithuania will not ‘reveal measures’

Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin
News 1 d ago

Belarusian connection revealed in children’s abductions from Ukraine

People in Lithuania (associative image)
News 1 d ago

After wave of emigration, more Lithuanians want to head home

Police (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Three children abducted by parents found in Lithuania

Linas Pernavas
News 1 d ago

‘Far too low’: Lithuania’s anti-corruption watchdog has just 19 officers working on criminal cases

News2023.08.03 15:08

Poland ‘positive’ about easing Ukrainian grain transit to Baltic states

B LRT.lt
BNS, LRT.lt 2023.08.03 15:08
Ukrainian grain was previously delivered to the stevedoring company Bega at Klaipėda Port
Ukrainian grain was previously delivered to the stevedoring company Bega at Klaipėda Port

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki was positive about moving customs checks for Ukrainian grain from the Polish border to ports in the Baltic states, according to Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda who is currently on a visit to Poland.

"The Polish prime minister's reaction was very positive," Nausėda said, adding that this would make exporting Ukrainian grain easier.

"This made me optimistic and I think that now our ministries have to work closely with the Polish authorities to continue this conversation and try to implement the changes as soon as possible," he added.

In July, Russia withdrew from a deal allowing Ukraine to export grain via the Black Sea. Lithuania is now calling on the European Union to use Baltic ports for grain shipments.

Vilnius says that moving customs and other inspection procedures from the Polish-Ukrainian border to Baltic ports would make exports smoother.

"We have to do everything possible to make the alternative supply of grain through the territory of Poland to Baltic ports as smooth and efficient as possible," said Nausėda.

Lithuania says ports in the Baltic states have a combined capacity to handle 25 million tonnes of grain annually. Last year, Ukraine exported 33 million tonnes.

Ukrainian grain was previously delivered to the stevedoring company Bega at Klaipėda Port
Ukrainian grain
A ship loaded with grain in Odessa
