Poland ‘positive’ about easing Ukrainian grain transit to Baltic states

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki was positive about moving customs checks for Ukrainian grain from the Polish border to ports in the Baltic states, according to Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda who is currently on a visit to Poland.

"The Polish prime minister's reaction was very positive," Nausėda said, adding that this would make exporting Ukrainian grain easier.

"This made me optimistic and I think that now our ministries have to work closely with the Polish authorities to continue this conversation and try to implement the changes as soon as possible," he added.

In July, Russia withdrew from a deal allowing Ukraine to export grain via the Black Sea. Lithuania is now calling on the European Union to use Baltic ports for grain shipments.

Vilnius says that moving customs and other inspection procedures from the Polish-Ukrainian border to Baltic ports would make exports smoother.

"We have to do everything possible to make the alternative supply of grain through the territory of Poland to Baltic ports as smooth and efficient as possible," said Nausėda.

Lithuania says ports in the Baltic states have a combined capacity to handle 25 million tonnes of grain annually. Last year, Ukraine exported 33 million tonnes.