Three children abducted from care home by parents, police continue the search

Police in Lithuania are continuing the search in the country and abroad for three minors who were abducted from a care home by their parents on Tuesday. On Wednesday evening, the empty car used to take the children was found in Tytuvėnai, western Lithuania.

The father, who is suspected of the abduction, previously said he had renounced his Lithuanian citizenship, calling himself a "free, living person". He also said that his family did not have any identity documents.

The children were removed from the family by a court decision in June because the father refused to let them attend school, the Delfi news website has reported.

Police have asked anyone with information about their whereabouts to contact the emergency hotline, 112.