First Lady Olena Zelenska visits Ukraine centre in Vilnius

It is important to keep people’s faith and hope alive in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and to prepare for the reconstruction of the country, Olena Zelenska, the spouse of President Volodymyr Zelensky, said while visiting Vilnius.

On Wednesday, Zelenska visited the Ukrainian Centre that she helped set up. She addressed the spouses and partners of NATO leaders and, in her own Ukrainian language, the people of Ukraine, telling them that Ukraine is built “not by resources, but by you”.

“Ukraine is defending not the points on the map, not the landmarks, not the statistics, but it’s defending its people from death and from danger. That is why every single one of you is important. And everything what you do for the victory is important, wherever you are. And it’s important both your faith and your hope,” Zelenska said.

“Ukraine that we are going to rebuild together is going to be for the people and about the people, because we all know the value of life and collaboration, communication, we can and know how to value one another and our friends,” the Ukrainian first lady noted.

She also thanked Lithuanian First Lady Diana Nausėdiene for her support and very quick implementation of the idea of the Ukrainian Centre.

“This place where we’re now is more than just a Ukrainian centre in Lithuania, it is a place of shared values: people, who are cooperating here, Lithuanians and Ukrainians, do it for the sake of life and humanity,” Zelenska said.

Olena Zelenska and Diana Nausėdienė in the Ukraine Centre in Vilnius / D. Umbrasas/LRT

“I designed it as a platform for discussions, meetings, exchange of experiences, but thanks to you it has become something more: during the Russian invasion in Ukraine, we felt, that we had not only soft power, but quite a strong power. Together we are able to save, help, act and win,” the Ukrainian first lady stressed.

She mentioned that the first meeting of spouses and partners of Western heads of state and government would be held in September to specifically address the problems of fear and anxiety prevailing in the world and the possibilities for their solution and mental recovery.

“After all, mental health has no borders. Each of us, whether it’s the first lady, a forced migrant, in his and her place every day, every minute, makes the way for the world to become a better and safer place for our homeland and people,” Zelenska said.

“And together we will certainly make life win. And we all win,” she added.

Olena Zelenska, Brigitte Macron and Diana Nausėdienė in the Ukraine Centre in Vilnius / D. Umbrasas / LRT

Addressing the guests, Nausėdienė pointed out that in the face of Russia’s war and the “existential, nuclear and ecological” threats, the Ukrainian Centre had become “an island of strength for the reconstruction of Ukraine”.

“We are convinced that your personal efforts are important in contributing to victory and humanism,” she said.

“It has been very encouraging to see the personal and sometimes unique involvement of ambassadors from different countries, both in official events and in volunteering at the Ukrainian Centre, as well as their family members,” she noted.