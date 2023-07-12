Naujienų srautas

Olena Zelenska and Diana Nausėdienė in the Ukraine Centre in Vilnius
First Lady Olena Zelenska visits Ukraine centre in Vilnius

Zelensky thanks Lithuania: ‘We feel a natural human connection’
Zelensky thanks Lithuania: ‘We feel a natural human connection’

Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas
Lithuania wants German brigade plan sooner than end of year – minister

Lithuanian online newspaper hit by cyber attack

F-16 jets perform NATO air policing mission in Lithuania
Baltics offer their airspace to NATO activities

British PM Rishi Sunak and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
Vilnius NATO summit 2nd day: focus on Ukraine Council and Indo-Pacific

Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine advancing toward EU membership at ‘amazing’ speed – von der Leyen in Vilnius

Joe Biden in Vilnius
US president to make public speech at Vilnius University

NATO forces in the Baltics
NATO reaffirms plan to have ‘combat-ready’ brigades in the Baltic states

Volodymyr Zelensky in Vilnius
President Zelensky greets adulating crowd in Vilnius: ‘Ukrainian flags in streets prove we are already allies’

Germany's Defence Minister Boris Pistorius
Germany will have plan for Lithuania brigade this year – Pistorius

Porcelain tableware made for the Presidential Palace
President’s NATO summit reception will be served from custom-made porcelain tableware

Volodymyr Zelensky in Vilnius
Zelensky arrives in Lithuania for NATO summit

Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson at Vilnius NATO summit
Baltics cheer more security as Sweden’s path to NATO cleared

Ukraine supporters display ‘Crimea Beach Party’ billboards during NATO summit in Vilnius
Ukraine supporters display ‘Crimea Beach Party’ billboards during NATO summit

NATO leaders pose during a group photo at a NATO summit in Vilnius
NATO leaders start summit meeting in Vilnius

News2023.07.12 14:18

First Lady Olena Zelenska visits Ukraine centre in Vilnius

BNS 2023.07.12 14:18
Olena Zelenska and Diana Nausėdienė in the Ukraine Centre in Vilnius
Olena Zelenska and Diana Nausėdienė in the Ukraine Centre in Vilnius / D. Umbrasas/LRT

It is important to keep people’s faith and hope alive in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and to prepare for the reconstruction of the country, Olena Zelenska, the spouse of President Volodymyr Zelensky, said while visiting Vilnius.

On Wednesday, Zelenska visited the Ukrainian Centre that she helped set up. She addressed the spouses and partners of NATO leaders and, in her own Ukrainian language, the people of Ukraine, telling them that Ukraine is built “not by resources, but by you”.

“Ukraine is defending not the points on the map, not the landmarks, not the statistics, but it’s defending its people from death and from danger. That is why every single one of you is important. And everything what you do for the victory is important, wherever you are. And it’s important both your faith and your hope,” Zelenska said.

“Ukraine that we are going to rebuild together is going to be for the people and about the people, because we all know the value of life and collaboration, communication, we can and know how to value one another and our friends,” the Ukrainian first lady noted.

She also thanked Lithuanian First Lady Diana Nausėdiene for her support and very quick implementation of the idea of the Ukrainian Centre.

“This place where we’re now is more than just a Ukrainian centre in Lithuania, it is a place of shared values: people, who are cooperating here, Lithuanians and Ukrainians, do it for the sake of life and humanity,” Zelenska said.

“I designed it as a platform for discussions, meetings, exchange of experiences, but thanks to you it has become something more: during the Russian invasion in Ukraine, we felt, that we had not only soft power, but quite a strong power. Together we are able to save, help, act and win,” the Ukrainian first lady stressed.

She mentioned that the first meeting of spouses and partners of Western heads of state and government would be held in September to specifically address the problems of fear and anxiety prevailing in the world and the possibilities for their solution and mental recovery.

“After all, mental health has no borders. Each of us, whether it’s the first lady, a forced migrant, in his and her place every day, every minute, makes the way for the world to become a better and safer place for our homeland and people,” Zelenska said.

“And together we will certainly make life win. And we all win,” she added.

Olena Zelenska, Brigitte Macron and Diana Nausėdienė in the Ukraine Centre in Vilnius
Olena Zelenska, Brigitte Macron and Diana Nausėdienė in the Ukraine Centre in Vilnius / D. Umbrasas / LRT

Addressing the guests, Nausėdienė pointed out that in the face of Russia’s war and the “existential, nuclear and ecological” threats, the Ukrainian Centre had become “an island of strength for the reconstruction of Ukraine”.

“We are convinced that your personal efforts are important in contributing to victory and humanism,” she said.

“It has been very encouraging to see the personal and sometimes unique involvement of ambassadors from different countries, both in official events and in volunteering at the Ukrainian Centre, as well as their family members,” she noted.

