News2023.07.11 14:20

NATO leaders start summit meeting in Vilnius

LRT.lt
LRT.lt 2023.07.11 14:20
NATO leaders pose during a group photo at a NATO summit in Vilnius
NATO leaders pose during a group photo at a NATO summit in Vilnius / E. Blaževič/LRT

On Tuesday, NATO heads of state and government started a summit meeting in Vilnius. 

Before the meeting, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda and NATO Secretary General welcomed NATO country leaders at Litexpo, the exhibition centre where the summit is taking place.

In Vilnius, NATO leaders will discuss the alliance's new regional defence plans, Ukraine's membership aspirations, and security guarantees for Kyiv.

Vilnius NATO Summit
Vilnius NATO Summit / E. Blaževič/LRT
Gitanas Nausėda, Jens Stoltenberg, and US President Joe Biden
Gitanas Nausėda, Jens Stoltenberg, and US President Joe Biden / E. Blaževič/LRT
Gitanas Nausėda and French President Emmanuel Macron
Gitanas Nausėda and French President Emmanuel Macron / AP
Gitanas Nausėda, Jens Stoltenberg, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Gitanas Nausėda, Jens Stoltenberg, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan / AP
Gitanas Nausėda, Jens Stoltenberg, and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán
Gitanas Nausėda, Jens Stoltenberg, and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán / AP
Gitanas Nausėda, Jens Stoltenberg, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz
Gitanas Nausėda, Jens Stoltenberg, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz / AP
Jens Stoltenberg and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Jens Stoltenberg and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau / AP
GItanas Nausėda, Jens Stoltenberg, and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
GItanas Nausėda, Jens Stoltenberg, and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak / AP
GItanas Nausėda, Jens Stoltenberg, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni
GItanas Nausėda, Jens Stoltenberg, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni / AP
NATO leaders pose during a group photo at a NATO summit in Vilnius
NATO leaders pose during a group photo at a NATO summit in Vilnius / E. Blaževič/LRT
NATO leaders pose during a group photo at a NATO summit in Vilnius
NATO leaders pose during a group photo at a NATO summit in Vilnius / AP
NATO leaders pose during a group photo at a NATO summit in Vilnius
Vilnius NATO Summit
Gitanas Nausėda, Jens Stoltenberg, and US President Joe Biden
Gitanas Nausėda and French President Emmanuel Macron
Gitanas Nausėda, Jens Stoltenberg, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Gitanas Nausėda, Jens Stoltenberg, and US Presdent Joe Biden
Jens Stoltenberg and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte
Gitanas Nausėda, Jens Stoltenberg, and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán
# News# Vilnius NATO Summit
