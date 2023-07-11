NATO leaders start summit meeting in Vilnius

On Tuesday, NATO heads of state and government started a summit meeting in Vilnius.

Before the meeting, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda and NATO Secretary General welcomed NATO country leaders at Litexpo, the exhibition centre where the summit is taking place.

In Vilnius, NATO leaders will discuss the alliance's new regional defence plans, Ukraine's membership aspirations, and security guarantees for Kyiv.

Vilnius NATO Summit / E. Blaževič/LRT

Gitanas Nausėda, Jens Stoltenberg, and US President Joe Biden / E. Blaževič/LRT

Gitanas Nausėda and French President Emmanuel Macron / AP

Gitanas Nausėda, Jens Stoltenberg, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan / AP

Gitanas Nausėda, Jens Stoltenberg, and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán / AP

Gitanas Nausėda, Jens Stoltenberg, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz / AP

Jens Stoltenberg and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau / AP

GItanas Nausėda, Jens Stoltenberg, and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak / AP

GItanas Nausėda, Jens Stoltenberg, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni / AP

NATO leaders pose during a group photo at a NATO summit in Vilnius / E. Blaževič/LRT