News2023.07.10 12:02

First Canadian ambassador to Lithuania takes office

BNS 2023.07.10 12:02
Jeanette Sautner and Gitanas Nausėda / R. Dačkus/President's Office

Jeanette Sautner, Canada’s first ambassador to Lithuania, begins her work on Monday after presenting her credentials to President Gitanas Nausėda. 

“We value the excellent bilateral relations between Lithuania and Canada and welcome Canada’s decision to open its embassy in Vilnius,” the president was quoted as saying in a statement. “This will provide new opportunities to further strengthen our ties and expand the bilateral agenda.”

Nausėda thanked Canada for its contribution to strengthening the security of the Baltic region by leading the NATO forward presence force in Latvia and sending troops to the NATO Force Integration Unit in Vilnius.

The president also voiced his appreciation for Canada’s support of Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

During his meeting with the incoming ambassador, the Lithuanian president also congratulated Canada on the adoption of amendments to its national legislation, giving the mandate to use the assets of the Russian regime and oligarchs to rebuild Ukraine.

Until now, Riga has been home to Canada’s only embassy in the Baltic states with the embassy’s offices in Vilnius and Tallinn.

