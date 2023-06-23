Jardin de la Lituanie – a piece of Lithuania in the middle of Paris

Jardin de la Lituanie – the Lithuanian Garden – in the 17th arrondissement of Paris carries symbolism for Lithuania not just because of its name but also because of its location.

The square, located on Place du Général Catroux, was officially named Jardin de la Lituanie this month. It is here that Lithuania had its embassy before World War Two and the present-day embassy is just a few blocks away on Boulevard de Courcelles.

Lithuanian ambassador Nerijus Aleksiejūnas says it took some time to find a place in the French capital that could pay tribute to his country – most squares and streets in Paris already have names. In the end, the mayor’s office suggested this square.

“My goal is to make this place lively, open for people to come and see, to have Lithuanian symbols,” Aleksiejūnas told LRT TV.

What symbols can be installed is still being negotiated with the authorities, as Parisian regulations are notoriously strict.

The Lithuanian Garden in Paris / Ludo Segers

There already are, however, a few subtle references to Lithuania. The building across the street from the Jardin used to house the Lithuanian Legation between 1925 and 1940. When the Soviet Union occupied Lithuania, it also took over the building in Paris.

Still, a letterbox on the building still bears the inscription “Légation de Lithuanie” (sic) and a relief of the Pillars of Gediminas – a national emblem – can be seen above the door.

Letterbox of the former Lithuanian Legation on Place du General Catroux in Paris / Ludo Segers

Symbols on the former Lithuanian Legation on Place du General Catroux / Ludo Segers

“We tried to reclaim this former embassy building, but a different solution was found. When President [Jacques] Chirac visited Lithuania, we received financial compensation and we used it to buy the current embassy building,” says Aleksiejūnas.

The entire Place du Général Catroux is a listed area, with many protected buildings. Jardin de la Lituanie faces the splendid former National Bank of France. The building now houses the Museum of Economy. The square includes a statue of the legendary actress Sarah Bernhardt.

Statue of Sarah Bernhardt in the Lithuanian Garden in Paris / Ludo Segers

The planned opening of the Jardin is next year when France will be hosting the Lithuanian season. Numerous Lithuanian artists will be showcasing their work in art galleries and museums across Paris.

“The main goal is to strengthen ties between Lithuania and France, including diplomatic ties. And to make Lithuania more understandable to the French,” says Virginija Vitkienė, Commissioner of the Lithuanian Season in France.

Former National Bank of France opposite the Lithuanian Garden in Paris / Ludo Segers

The Lithuanian Season has the support of the Élysée Palace, according to President Gitanas Nausėda.

“I raised this issue during my visit in 2021, and [Emmanuel Macron] reacted very positively and even surprised some of his advisers by immediately moving to decisions,” Nausėda recalled, adding that Macron promised to visit the Lithuanian Season events with his wife Brigitte.

Entry to the former Lithuanian Legation on Place du General Catroux in Paris / Ludo Segers

One of the many listed buildings on Place du General Catroux in Paris / Ludo Segers