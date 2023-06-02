Naujienų srautas

Polish President Andrzej Duda and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda
News 10 min. ago

Poland invites Lithuania to strengthen military cooperation – President Nausėda

Vilnius City Municipality building
News 22 min. ago

Lithuania moves to introduce salaries to municipal councillors in wake of expense scandal

Rammstein concert in Vilnius.
News 2 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: 'No complaints'

Ruslan Stefanchuk and Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen
News 16 h ago

Lithuanian Seimas confers award on Ukraine’s parliament chair

Sports Palace
News 17 h ago

Vilnius Sports Palace to be turned into Jewish memorial

Several dozen people rallied outside the Russian Embassy in Vilnius to protest the abduction of Ukrainian children
News 19 h ago

Rally held outside Russian embassy in Vilnius in protest of Ukrainian children abductions

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
News 20 h ago

Lithuanian FM insists Turkey should endorse Sweden’s NATO membership

Tomas Vytautas Raskevičius, Ewelina Dobrowolska, Vytautas Mitalas
News 21 h ago

Several liberal MPs in hot water after using municipal funds to pay for night club trips and smartwatch

From The Disasters of War by Francisco Goya
News 22 h ago

Goya’s war etchings from Ukraine national museum come on display in Vilnius

Hot air balloons
News 23 h ago

Hot air balloon flights allowed to stay over Lithuanian cities under stricter rules

Alexander Lukashenko
News 1 d ago

Moscow’s grip or window for democracy: what happens in Belarus after Lukashenko?

Cyber security (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Lithuania records over 4,000 cyber attacks in 2022

Electricity and gas.
News 1 d ago

Lithuania extends gas compensation, scraps electricity subsidies for households

Quarantine in Lithuania.
News 1 d ago

Lithuania’s top court rules lockdown restrictions on movement were constitutional

Lithuanian border.
News 1 d ago

Lithuania to reinstate checks on borders with Poland, Latvia for NATO summit

Drink-driving (associative)
News 2 d ago

Car passengers in Lithuania to be fined for drinking alcohol

News2023.06.02 10:01

Poland invites Lithuania to strengthen military cooperation – President Nausėda

B
BNS 2023.06.02 10:01
Polish President Andrzej Duda and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda
Polish President Andrzej Duda and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Poland has invited Lithuania to step up military cooperation, President Gitanas Nausėda has said after a phone call with his Polish counterpart.

He told the TV3 programme Dėmesio Centre (In Focus) Thursday that he had received a call from Polish President Andrzej Duda “with a very interesting proposal”.

“We are talking about closer cooperation in military security. However, we still need to discuss its form and ways,” the Lithuanian president said.

Nausėda said he could not yet elaborate on this issue because “we also need to assess our possibilities” but noted that “more Poland in Lithuania” would be one of Lithuania’s strategic goals.

“We can talk about different models. These can be rotational, permanent models. It is probably understandable that we start with initial forms of cooperation and then we will want to deepen that cooperation,” he said.

“Actually, I would be very happy about that, because we have really achieved a good dynamic in our relations with Poland, both in the military and in the security area, and it would really make sense to take advantage of this excellent engagement, especially in the current circumstances,” the president said.

He stressed that closer military cooperation with Poland would not contradict the goal of having more German troops deployed in Lithuania.

Germany currently leads NATO’s multinational enhanced Forward Presence Battalion Battle Group, a unit of up to 1,500 troops, stationed in Lithuania since 2017.

Vilnius seeks permanent deployment of the German brigade assigned to Lithuania last year on a rotational basis.

