News2023.05.27 10:00

Guide to Lithuania. Best picnic escapes in Vilnius

IH LRT.lt
International House Vilnius, LRT.lt 2023.05.27 10:00
Vilnius (associative image)
Vilnius (associative image) / J. Stacevičius/LRT

As summer is right around the corner, we are all eager to find the best locations to lay down a blanket and get snacking. Whether you’re looking to stay in the city or venture out to the countryside, here are some of the best spots in and around the Lithuanian capital. 

LRT English brings you Guide to Lithuania, a series of articles by the International House Vilnius, an initiative helping new arrivals settle in Lithuania. You can find all the explainers here.

Baltasis Tiltas (White Bridge)

First on the list – the large green space near Baltasis Tiltas along the beautiful Neris River. There are several cafes, restaurants, and supermarkets around it, or bring your food from home. Don’t forget a blanket!

Picnic area near the White Bridge
Picnic area near the White Bridge / E. Blaževič/LRT

Žalieji Ežerai (Green Lakes)

Second up: the Green Lakes northeast of Vilnius. You will find beaches and green areas along its varied waterway systems. You can get to the lakes easily by city bus, as well as bikes, or by using one of the car-sharing or ride-hailing apps.

Green Lakes
Green Lakes / BNS

Trijų Kryžių Kalnas (The Hill of Three Crosses)

The Hill of Three Crosses is not only a photo-op – it’s also ideal for a sunset picnic. Although the hike might be a little arduous, it’s well worth it. With the historical Old Town facing west, it‘s one of the most stunning places to be as the sun sets. Bonus: walk further down the path to Stalo Kalnas (Table Mountain) at Kalnų Park, and you’ve got yourself a fantastic and secluded green space.

Valakampiai Beach

Zooming back out a bit from the city centre, take a look at Valakampiai Beach with its abundant green space, flowing river, and BBQ spots. As the spot may get busy on summertime weekends, it’s recommended to come for an afternoon picnic.

Valakampiai Beach
Valakampiai Beach / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Bernardinų Sodas (Bernardine Garden)

It’s easy to spot plentiful green spaces, walking paths, and benches. Dating back to the 15th century, these gardens are ideal for a romantic picnic date or casual afternoon meet-up.

Bernardine Garden
Bernardine Garden / E. Blaževič/LRT

Vilnius University Botanical Garden

Complete with a manor, these botanical gardens are the largest in Lithuania. Pack a light lunch for a unique picnic surrounded by over 10,000 plants. Between the tulips, Japanese garden, and more, you’ll have plenty to choose from.

Vilnius University Botanical Garden
Vilnius University Botanical Garden / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Žirmūnai Beach

Not far from Valakampai Beach, you’ll find the beautiful Žirmūnai Beach, complete with its own sandy beaches and BBQ spots. There are many picnic goers at this location, as it’s very popular in the summertime.

Vilnius (associative image)
Picnic area near the White Bridge
Green Lakes
Valakampiai Beach
Bernardine Garden
Vilnius University Botanical Garden
# Guide to Lithuania# Society# Explainers
