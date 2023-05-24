Naujienų srautas

News2023.05.24 15:19

Lithuanian government backs plans to set up special agency for migrants

BNS 2023.05.24 15:19
Migrants in Lithuania (associative image)
Migrants in Lithuania (associative image) / J. Stacevičius/LRT

The Lithuanian government on Wednesday approved amendments aimed at reforming the existing migrant reception and accommodation system, including plans to set up a special agency. 

According to the Interior Ministry, the agency will ensure the provision of social, accommodation and other essential services to migrants. The Social Security and Labour Ministry will coordinate the activities of the new agency, as well as temporary accommodation places for foreigners.

The irregular migrant crisis has highlighted the need for a clearer procedure for the accommodation of migrants and well-defined responsibilities for institutions, Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė said.

“The State Border Guard Service’s (VSAT) main duty is to defend and protect the external borders of our country and the European Union, and not to take care of the reception and accommodation of migrants. I am pleased that these important changes are on the home stretch now,” she said.

In her words, the consolidation of migrant reception functions will allow for a more efficient and targeted use of all necessary financial, human, and infrastructural resources, as well as for a better assessment and response to the needs of migrants arriving in Lithuania.

“The new institution will be flexible and adapt to increasing or decreasing flows of migrants,” the Interior Ministry said.

Migrants in Lithuania
Migrants in Lithuania / E. Blaževič/LRT

The new agency will take over some of the functions currently carried out by VSAT, including the transportation of migrants to their accommodation, the provision of essentials, health checks and supervision, and the organisation of the provision of legal and translation services.

Moreover, the Law on State-Guaranteed Legal Aid will be amended for state-guaranteed legal aid for foreigners to be organised by the Social Security and Labour Ministry or an institution authorised by it and not by the Migration Department whose decisions are subject to appeals as has been the case so far.

The legal amendments will also revise the provisions on the removal of foreigners from Lithuania and the calculation of the maximum detention period for an irregular migrant. Also, foreigners who have been granted temporary protection will be provided opportunities to engage in self-employment activities.

The amendments to the Law on the Legal Status of Aliens and the accompanying bills still need the Seimas approval.

Data from the Interior Ministry shows that some 110 migrants are currently accommodated at VSAT units, and 46 live at asylum centres.

The new agency is expected to start its activities on July 1, 2024.

Migrants in Lithuania (associative image)
Migrants in Lithuania
