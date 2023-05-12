Lithuania mulls stepping up training of Ukrainian troops – minister

Lithuania is considering providing more instructors for the training of Ukrainian troops, Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas said on Friday while visiting Lithuanian instructors in Germany.

“Lithuanian military instructors have already trained more than 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers since the start of the war, and we will train at least 1,000 more by the end of this year,” the minister was quoted as saying in a press release.

“Military training is a very important part of our military support to Ukraine, therefore, we are considering stepping up training and involving more troops as part of our longer-term support plans,” he added.

Anušauskas is visiting Germany together with Lithuania’s Chief of Defence Valdemaras Rupšys.

The first group of Lithuanian instructors left for Germany to train Ukrainian troops in April. The group of instructors from the Lithuanian Army’s Žemaitija Infantry Brigade is taking part in the EUMAM Ukraine mission.

Rupšys says training Ukrainians remains Lithuania’s priority when it comes to international tasks.

“We are not only sharing our knowledge, which I have no doubt will be used on the battlefield, but we are also gaining experience, we are also performing joint tasks with one of our most important allies, Germany,” he said.

“We will look for ways to increase and strengthen our support to this training mission, especially as we are talking about long-term support to Ukraine,” Rupšys added.