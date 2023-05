On Tuesday morning, police took down a red flag with a message praising Russia from a bridge in Vilnius.

The flag was hung on a pedestrian bridge on Oslo Street in Vilnius. When police officers took down the flag, they saw “Slava Rossiya” written on it.

On Tuesday, May 9, Russia celebrates World War II victory day.

Police officers said they will be on duty at Antakalnis cemetery in Vilnius and Klaipėda cemetery to avoid possible disturbances and provocations.