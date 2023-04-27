Some 3.8 percent of Lithuanian population live below absolute poverty line

Around 107,000 people in Lithuania, or 3.8 percent of the population, lived below the absolute poverty line last year, down from 3.9 percent in 2021, the country's State Data Agency said on Thursday.

Last year, the absolute poverty threshold stood at 267 euros per month per capita and 561 euros for a family of two adults and two children under 14 years.

Some 3.3 percent of the urban population and 4.9 percent of the rural population had an income below the absolute poverty line.

The at-risk-of-poverty rate edged up to 20.9 percent last year, from 20 percent in 2021. Around 586,000 people lived below the at-risk-of-poverty threshold in 2022.

The threshold stood at 510 euros per month per capita and 1,071 euros for a family.