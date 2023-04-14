Naujienų srautas

2023.04.14

Lithuanian basketball star Sabonis is converting to Judaism

LRT.lt
2023.04.14
Domantas Sabonis
Domantas Sabonis / AP nuotr.

Domantas Sabonis, the Lithuanian basketball player currently playing with the NBA’s Sacramento Kings, is studying to convert to Judaism. 

Jweekly.com has quoted the athlete’s wife Shashana Sabonis as saying that the Lithuanian is taking final steps to officially convert to Judaism.

“We really haven’t talked about it [publicly],” according to Shashana Sabonis. “He loves [Judaism] and really wants to be a part of it.”

According to her, her husband, whose father is one of Lithuania’s most celebrated basketball players Arvydas Sabonis, is regularly studying with Rabbi Erez Sherman.

According to Shashana Sabonis, who is herself Jewish, Domantas’ busy schedule prevents him from following all of the mitzvot, but “we keep Passover, we keep Shabbat. We don’t drive, and we do Shabbat dinner every week.”

The couple got married in 2021 in the tradition of Reform Judaism.

