News2023.04.06 09:24

Lithuanian president describes joining Communist Party as ‘youthful indiscretion’

BNS 2023.04.06 09:24
Gitanas Nausėda
Gitanas Nausėda / J. Stacevičius / LRT

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has described joining the Communist Party of the Soviet Union as a “youthful indiscretion”.

“Nevertheless, I committed myself to the life of a scholar economist and strived to erase my youthful indiscretion later in life with my professional activity and service to the state of Lithuania,” Nausėda said in a comment sent to BNS on Wednesday.

Nausėda joined the Communist Party in the late 1980s, just around the time when Lithuania started an independence movement, it was reported on Tuesday.

Dovydas Pancerovas, a journalist with Laisvės TV, posted documents, including Nausėda’s application to join the party that ruled the Soviet Union, on Facebook.

“Documents show that he [Nausėda] joined the Communist Party when the Sąjūdis [reform movement] was founded. His application for admission to the Communist Party was submitted on May 20, 1988, and his party ticket was issued on June 27, 1988,” Pancerovas said in his post.

When running for the presidency in 2019, Nausėda did not indicate his membership in the Communist Party in his bio and left the question about present or past political affiliations blank in the official questionnaire of the Central Electoral Commission.

According to the President’s Office, the question in the questionnaire was optional.

Further reading

News

2023.04.05 14:19

Lithuania’s President Nausėda failed to disclose membership in Communist Party, documents show

# News# Politics
LRT has been certified according to the Journalism Trust Initiative Programme

