The Vilnius–Kaunas motorway
News2023.03.31 10:30

Speed limit changes on Lithuania's roads – what you need to know

The Vilnius–Kaunas motorway / J. Stacevičius/LRT

From April 1, several seasonal changes take effect on Lithuania's roads. Here are the key ones.

From April 1 to October 31, the use of studded winter tires is forbidden, which need to be replaced with summer tires by April 10. The minimum thread depth is 1.6 mm.

The maximum speed limit on motorways will also increase from 120 km/h to 130 km/h on motorways, like the A1 running from Vilnius via Kaunas to Klaipėda. The speed limits remain unchanged on the regular city and regional roads.

As always, beginner drivers with up to two years of experience can drive no faster than 100 km/h on motorways and 80 km/h on regional asphalt or concrete roads.

Vilnius–Kaunas motorway.
