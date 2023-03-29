Lithuania’s military chief: difficult to find weapons to buy

As NATO countries are sending weapons to Ukraine, it’s getting increasingly difficult to procure new equipment to replenish stocks, says Lithuania’s Chief of Defence Valdemaras Rupšys.

“Now we are providing every support to Ukraine, sending equipment and munitions to that country, acquiring new equipment and again sending it to Ukraine at the expense of the development of our own forces,” Rupšys told LRT RADIO on Wednesday.

“And the situation with acquisitions of armaments, equipment is very complicated. I’d think and I’d propose, recommend to politicians to carry out truly exceptional procurements or processes that could truly speed up [acquisitions],” he added.

Rupšys said the problem across NATO member states was not the shortage of funding

“The greater problem is that this demand cannot be met. The industry [...] is working full steam and produces quantities to cover that aid for Ukraine,” he said.

According to Rupšys, all NATO countries supporting Ukraine are seeking to backfill their stocks, but there is now a “huge” competition over supplies.