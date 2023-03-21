Naujienų srautas

NATO flag
News 24 min. ago

Lithuanians grow more enthusiastic about NATO – Eurobarometer

Vilnius
News 37 min. ago

Russians to be banned from buying property in Lithuania

Russia's Z sign on an armoured vehicle (associative image)
News 1 h ago

‘Balts will fight, but they are small.’ Zelensky on future if Ukraine falls

Finance Minister Gintarė Skaistė
News 2 h ago

Lithuania’s Finance Ministry presents tax reform proposal: expanded property taxes and fewer exemptions

Patriarch Bartholomew I of Constantinople with Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė in Vilnius
News 2 h ago

Patriarch of Constantinople visits Vilnius in appeal to Lithuania’s Orthodox Christians

Members of the Lithuanian parliament (associative image)
News 5 h ago

Lithuanian parliament calls for international recognition of Russia as terrorist state

Supermarket
News 7 h ago

Lithuanians more concerned about inflation than most Europeans – survey

Vilnius street (associative image)
News 8 h ago

President’s adviser tells Vilnius authorities to clean up before NATO summit

A woman with an umbrella
News 9 h ago

Eight in ten Lithuanians pessimistic about situation in country – poll

Valdas Benkunskas and Vismantė Benkunskienė
News 10 h ago

Who is Valdas Benkunskas, mayor-elect of Vilnius?

Nova Poshta opens in Vilnius.
News 1 d ago

Ukraine’s Nova Poshta opens branch in Vilnius

Tomas Ivanauskas
News 1 d ago

Art critic Ivanauskas appointed Lithuania’s cultural attaché to Ukraine

TS-LKD press conference.
News 1 d ago

Lithuania’s ruling conservatives defeated in regions, record elections gains in cities

Valdas Benkunskas
News 1 d ago

Mayor-elect Benkunskas sees three-party coalition in capital, stronger ties with Vilnius District

Vilnius
News 1 d ago

Lithuania makes it to top 20 happiest countries in the world

Elections in Lithuania
News 1 d ago

Social Democrats win most mayoral seats in Lithuania’s local elections

News2023.03.21 17:47

Russians to be banned from buying property in Lithuania

JS
Jūratė Skėrytė, BNS 2023.03.21 17:47
Vilnius
Vilnius / J. Stacevičius / LRT

Lithuania is planning to ban Russian citizens from purchasing real estate in the country. 

The ban is part of a draft law on restrictive measures in response to Russia’s military aggression in Ukraine.

Exemptions would apply to Russian citizens who have been granted temporary residence permits in Lithuania due to persecution in their home country.

The bill passed the second reading in the Lithuanian parliament with 113 votes in favour, none against and nine abstentions, and has yet to be put to the final vote.

Proposed by Laurynas Kasčiūnas, the conservative chairman of the Committee on National Security and Defence, the law would suspend “the right of Russian citizens and legal entities established or controlled by them [...] to acquire ownership of real estate located on the territory of Lithuania”.

“The steadily increasing acquisition of ownership of real estate in Lithuania by citizens of the state committing aggression, or by legal entities established by them, may in the long run pose risks to national security,” the conservative MP said while arguing in favour of the bill.

Laurynas Kasčiūnas
Laurynas Kasčiūnas / D. Umbrasas / LRT

The proposal will help reduce the potential risks, Kasčiūnas argued.

Another amendment calls for disclosing the names of companies that are owned by or linked to Lithuanian politicians and have business ties with Russia or Belarus.

The Lithuanian parliament, Seimas, is currently debating a package of legislative amendments aimed at harsher punishment for violating international and national sanctions and at restrictive measures against Russian and Belarusian citizens.

Most of the restrictions have been put in place by the parliament’s resolution on the state of emergency. They are to be transferred to the special Law on Restrictive Measures over Military Aggression against Ukraine and remain in place once the state of emergency is revoked.

Under the bill, Lithuania would continue not to accept or process visa applications from Russian and Belarusian citizens. Applications for electronic resident status would not be accepted either.

Citizens of the two countries would no longer be granted temporary residence permits in Lithuania.

Russian flag (associative image)
Russian flag (associative image) / AP

The bill also calls for subjecting Russian citizens entering Lithuania via the EU external border to individual screening to assess their potential threat to Lithuania’s national security and public order.

This would not apply to diplomats, dissidents, employees of transportation companies, family members of EU citizens, and Russian citizens with residence permits or long-stay national visas from Schengen countries.

If passed, the law will remain in force for one year, until April 14, 2024.

A separate proposal calls for introducing fines on businesses for non-compliance with sanctions.

A fine would have to be at least 10,000 euros and could amount to 50-100 percent of the value of the goods. If a company repeatedly breaches sanctions within a year and the value of the goods exceeds 100,000 euros, it could be slapped with a fine of up to 5 percent of its annual revenue.

Vilnius
Russian flag (associative image)
Laurynas Kasčiūnas
