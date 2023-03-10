Naujienų srautas

Belaruskali
News 32 min. ago

EU considers exemptions from sanctions on Belarusian fertilisers

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda meets his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
News 45 min. ago

Lithuanian, Turkish presidents discuss security in Baltic, Black Sea regions

A seal pup.
News 1 h ago

Latvia asks people to leave seals alone

Lithuania-Belarus border
News 1 h ago

Lithuanian PM proposes extending state of emergency for ‘last time’

January 13, 1991 in Lithuania
News 2 h ago

Russian national convicted for Soviet crackdown in Vilnius returns to Moscow

Lithuanian parliament, Seimas
News 5 h ago

Lithuanian parliament opens spring session, tax reform top priority

Russia's war in Ukraine
News 6 h ago

First Baltic citizen killed in Ukraine fighting

Office work
News 7 h ago

Why you should work less in Lithuania this Friday

Russian flag.
News 7 h ago

Russia sanctions 144 Baltic citizens

Elections in Lithuania.
News 9 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: Elections and threats

Klaipėda Port
News 1 d ago

Russian ship, private plane denied entry to Lithuania

Lithuanian passport
News 1 d ago

Lithuania mulls allowing dual citizenships

Astravyets nuclear power plant
News 1 d ago

Russia's state nuclear agency covered up incidents, says Lithuanian intelligence

Belarusian opposition in Lithuania
News 1 d ago

Belarus’ KGB may have agents among diaspora in Lithuania – intelligence

Russia's war in Ukraine
News 1 d ago

Russia ready to continue war in Ukraine for another two years – Lithuanian intelligence

Russia's military exercise in Kaliningrad (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Russia was preparing for possible Kaliningrad blockade, says Lithuanian intelligence report

News

2023.03.10 17:16

EU considers exemptions from sanctions on Belarusian fertilisers

Justina Ilkevičiūtė Milda Vilikanskytė, LRT.lt
Justina Ilkevičiūtė, Milda Vilikanskytė, LRT.lt 2023.03.10 17:16
Belaruskali
Belaruskali / D. Umbrasas / LRT

The European Commission is preparing to lift sanctions on Belarusian fertiliser producers, Igor Udovickij, the majority shareholder of Birių Kroviniu Terminalas (Bulk Cargo Terminal), a stevedoring company in Klaipėda Port that used to handle Belaruskali cargo, said this week.

“The plan is to lift sanctions on all operations, including financial ones, which should ensure the unimpeded export of products from these companies,” Udovickij said in a Facebook post.

He quoted an EC working document, claiming that the regulation was initiated by countries such as Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Portugal and is overseen by the office of EC President Ursula von der Leyen.

Udovickij shared the document in question with LRT.lt journalists, but its authenticity could not be established.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis confirmed that there are initiatives related to Belarusian fertiliser shipments in the EU.

Belarusian fertilisers
Belarusian fertilisers / Customs Department

“There are talks. [...] Our position is absolutely clear – exceptions are sometimes unavoidable in order to have a consensus in Europe, but some are too big to justify the very existence of sanctions,” he said.

“No fertilisers should be transported or traded either through the EU or through Lithuania. We have succeeded in achieving this, and we believe that this is a significant political decision. We are therefore categorically opposed to its revocation or any concessions,” Landsbergis added.

But according to the minister, the easing or removal of sanctions on Belarusian fertilisers is not the subject of the current EU discussions.

“I would like to believe that Mr Udovickij does not have better contacts in the EC than the Lithuanian government,” Landsbergis said.

According to information available to LRT.lt, the initiative proposed by a group of countries, including Belgium, Portugal and Spain, is to transfer the exemption included in the package of sanctions against Russia, adopted in December, to the package of sanctions against Belarus.

This exemption provides that if a cargo of fertilisers is being transported to third countries to be used in growing food, it should be allowed to cross the EU. The initiators argue that the transfer is being proposed due to food shortages in third countries.

Gabrielius Landsbergis
Gabrielius Landsbergis / AP

However, sources familiar with the information said that even if this exception was transferred, Belarusian fertiliser would still not be able to pass through the EU because it is sanctioned as a product.

In the case of the Russian sanctions, they are only imposed on persons involved in the fertiliser business and not on the commodity.

Landsbergis confirmed this information but said the current discussions in the EU still worry Lithuania.

“This would open the door to further discussion, to court proceedings. The person would have the possibility to say that he is transporting personal property or something like that. We believe that once the door is opened, the next step is a progressive easing of sanctions,” he explained.

Belaruskali
Belarusian fertilisers
Gabrielius Landsbergis
# Economy# Baltics and the EU
LRT has been certified according to the Journalism Trust Initiative Programme
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda meets his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
45 min. ago

Lithuanian, Turkish presidents discuss security in Baltic, Black Sea regions

A seal pup.
1 h ago

Latvia asks people to leave seals alone

Lithuania-Belarus border
1 h ago

Lithuanian PM proposes extending state of emergency for ‘last time’

January 13, 1991 in Lithuania
2 h ago

Russian national convicted for Soviet crackdown in Vilnius returns to Moscow

Lithuanian parliament, Seimas
5 h ago

Lithuanian parliament opens spring session, tax reform top priority

Russia's war in Ukraine
6 h ago

First Baltic citizen killed in Ukraine fighting

Office work
7 h ago

Why you should work less in Lithuania this Friday

Russian flag.
7 h ago

Russia sanctions 144 Baltic citizens

Elections in Lithuania.
9 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: Elections and threats

Klaipėda Port
1 d ago

Russian ship, private plane denied entry to Lithuania

Office work
2023.03.10 10:28

Why you should work less in Lithuania this Friday

Russia's war in Ukraine
2023.03.10 11:06

First Baltic citizen killed in Ukraine fighting

Russian flag.
2023.03.10 10:16

Russia sanctions 144 Baltic citizens

Elections in Lithuania.
2023.03.10 08:00

LRT English Newsletter: Elections and threats

January 13, 1991 in Lithuania
2023.03.10 14:51

Russian national convicted for Soviet crackdown in Vilnius returns to Moscow

Lithuanian parliament, Seimas
2023.03.10 12:34

Lithuanian parliament opens spring session, tax reform top priority

Lithuania-Belarus border
2023.03.10 16:28

Lithuanian PM proposes extending state of emergency for ‘last time’

A seal pup.
2023.03.10 16:42

Latvia asks people to leave seals alone

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda meets his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
2023.03.10 17:03

Lithuanian, Turkish presidents discuss security in Baltic, Black Sea regions