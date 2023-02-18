Žalgiris Arena in Kaunas

10 min. ago

Kaunas looks to reap rewards of hosting Euroleague finals

‘The closest Soviet Lithuania came to sexual revolution was in student dorms’

2 h ago

‘The closest Soviet Lithuania came to sexual revolution was in student dorms’

The war in Ukraine sparks conflict within the Lithuanian Orthodox Church – some clergy say their leaders support the invasion.

18 h ago

Constantinople Patriarch reinstates 5 defrocked Lithuanian Orthodox priests

Russia's war in Ukraine

20 h ago

‘We cannot risk wars in Europe again,’ says Lithuanian president

Lithuanian Railways

21 h ago

Lithuanian Railways to probe sanction-busting by Belarusian firms

February 16 celebrations in Vilnius (associative image)

21 h ago

February 16 echoes abroad: from illuminated buildings to festive quizzes

Lithuanian rescuers return from Turkey: ‘our training was not in vain’

23 h ago

Lithuanian rescuers return from Turkey: ‘our training was not in vain’

Vilnius' commercial district

23 h ago

FT places Vilnius second in European Cities of Future ranking

Lithuanian flag

1 d ago

Burning of Lithuanian flag reported to police on State Restoration Day

Russia's military exercise in Kaliningrad (associative image)

1 d ago

Norway warns of Russia's tactical nuclear weapons threat

Ambulance (associative image)

1 d ago

Kaunas ambulance brings wounded Lithuanian back from Ukraine

American troops on a live-fire exercise in Pabradė, Lithuania

1 d ago

US ready to defend Baltics, defence secretary says

February 16 commemoration (associative image)

1 d ago

LRT English Newsletter: Independence day(s)

Dairy farmers giving away milk in Klaipėda

1 d ago

Lithuanian farmers give away milk in protest of low rates

Supermarket (associative image)

2 d ago

Working during holidays in Lithuania? Here's what you should know

February 16 celebrations in Vilnius (associative image)

2 d ago

February 16 commemoration – key events in Vilnius

2023.02.18 12:00

Kaunas looks to reap rewards of hosting Euroleague finals

Žalgiris Arena in Kaunas

Kaunas is preparing to host the Euroleague Final Four at the end of May. Almost all the city’s hotels have been booked, with around 9,000 foreign fans expected to come watch the game. 

There will be no empty seats in the Žalgiris Arena on the penultimate weekend in May, with tickets sold out in nine hours after going on sale and 600 more to be allocated to each of the teams in the Final Four.

“I guess you could say that these are the events where the Euroleague makes its budget for the year. As for the city, if 12,000 people will be there to watch the game, we can estimate that 8,000-9,000 of them will be foreigners,” Mantas Vedrickas, head of event organisation at the Žalgiris Arena, told LRT TV.

Žalgiris Kaunas, the city’s decorated basketball club, has been trying to host the Euroleague Final Four in their home city for more than a decade.

Žalgiris Arena in Kaunas.

The Euroleague Final Four in Kaunas will start on May 19. The semi-finals will take place on Friday, May 19, and the final match will be played on Sunday evening, May 21.

Kaunas hotels say reservations started pouring in last October, as soon as the city was mentioned among the candidates to host the Euroleague games.

Euroleague itself has booked seven big hotels in Kaunas, says Vedrickas.

Fans may have to look for accommodation around the city or even in Vilnius.

Kaunas

“Tonight we have received several cancellations, so we have some rooms, but as soon as they become available, there are already people who want to book. The majority of the guests are coming from Greece, then we have reservations from Turkey and Israel,” says Inga Zimkevičiūtė, director of the hotel Kaunas.

Kaunas restaurants, bars, and nightclubs are also waiting for basketball fans.

“It would be great if there were some more events after the games and people had somewhere to go. It could be public concerts, some entertainment, something to attract people to stay in the city,” says Lukas Zobovas, director of the nightclub Mistika.

A fan zone is to be set up on Vienybės Square, and Kaunas Municipality, which has allocated more than 1.5 million euros to organise the Euroleague Final Four, expects that fans will spend over 3 million euros over the four days.

Vienybės Square in Kaunas

“The Euroleague expects to sell at least 4-million-euros worth of tickets, with VAT paid in Lithuania, which means that almost 800,000 euros will go to the state budget for tickets alone. According to various surveys, 62 percent of fans who come to the host city recommend a visit to their friends. This could be a kind of domino effect,” says Tadas Metelionis, director of Kaunas Municipality Administration.

The Euroleague Final Four will be broadcast by LRT.

