Visoriai Information Technology Park

News

40 min. ago

New laser and space tech park opens in Vilnius

EU flag in Brussels

News

1 h ago

MEPs back Lithuanian resolution on tribunal for Russia

Vilnius Airport

News

3 h ago

Airplane wastewater to be tested for Covid-19 at Vilnius Airport

Police

News

4 h ago

Lithuanian woman loses €164,400 to fraudsters

Ukrainian refugees (associative image)

News

4 h ago

Lithuania starts issuing digital permits to Ukrainian refugees

Facebook

News

6 h ago

Lithuania presses Facebook to stop blocking pro-Ukraine accounts

German Leopard 2 tanks.

News

6 h ago

Lack of training, NATO defence plans hinder Ukraine tank deliveries, says Lithuanian general

China's embassy in Vilnius

News

7 h ago

China softens stance toward Lithuanian companies, says business rep

A helicopter crash in Ukraine

News

23 h ago

‘Lithuania is mourning with Ukrainians’ after minister’s helicopter crash – president

Kristina Sabaliauskaitė

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian writer Sabaliauskaitė named honorary citizen of Vilnius

Lithuania-Belarus border

News

1 d ago

Lithuania renounces cooperation agreement with Belarus

Semiconductor chip (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Lithuania and Taiwan sign deal on semiconductor technology sharing

Military exercise in Panevėžys (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian military chief, NATO commander discuss Baltic defence plans

German Leopard 2 tanks.

News

1 d ago

‘Leopard coalition’: Baltics, Poland and UK join efforts to pressure Berlin on tank shipments

Russia's war in Ukraine

News

1 d ago

Lithuania to help rebuild Mykolaiv’s energy infrastructure

Vilnius–Kaunas motorway.

News

1 d ago

Lithuania reports lowest number of road deaths since independence

News

2023.01.19 15:53

MEPs back Lithuanian resolution on tribunal for Russia

BNS 2023.01.19 15:53
EU flag in Brussels
EU flag in Brussels / AP

EPs on Thursday voted in favour of a Lithuanian-initiated resolution and called on EU member states and institutions to set up a special tribunal to investigate Russia's crimes in Ukraine.

In total, 472 MEPs voted in favour, 19 against and 33 abstained. All Lithuania MEPs voted in favour, excluding Viktor Uspaskich who did not vote.

The resolution states that the atrocities committed by Russian forces in Bucha, Irpin and many other Ukrainian towns reveal the brutality of the war and underscore the importance of coordinated international action to bring those accountable to justice under international law.

MEPs urge the European Union, in close cooperation with Ukraine and the international community, to push for the creation of a special international tribunal to prosecute Russia’s political and military leadership and its allies.

"The International Criminal Court has no mandate to investigate crimes of war aggression, therefore, all international lawyers recognise that there is a major gap in international law, and we can in fact fill this gap right now by setting up a special tribunal," Lithuanian MEP Andrius Kubilius, one of the resolution initiators, told BNS earlier.

Bucha
Bucha / AP

In March, the Hague-based ICC launched an investigation into war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Ukraine. It had the right to do so because Kyiv recognised its jurisdiction, despite neither Russia nor Ukraine being members of this court established in 2002.

However, while amendments to the Rome Statute, which established the ICC, gave it the power to prosecute aggression since 2018, it is still unable to do so against non-member states, and the only way to do that is to turn to the United Nations Security Council. However, being its permanent member, Russia would automatically veto such a decision.

The resolution underscores "the urgent need for the EU and its Member States, in close cooperation with Ukraine and the international community, preferably through the UN".

A resolution is not a binding document but it reflects a political stance.

In mid-October, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia called on the EU and its international partners to set up a special tribunal to investigate the crimes of Russian aggression in Ukraine. The countries maintain that such a tribunal would also bring the Russian leadership to justice.

