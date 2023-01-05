Lithuania’s 2023 military conscription lists to be drawn up Thursday

Lithuania's 2023 military conscription lists will be drawn up at the Defence Ministry on Thursday.

Up to 3,828 people will be called up for their nine-month continuous compulsory initial military service. The same maximum number of draftees was set last year, but the actual number was lower at 3,554 people.

“Some conscripts have their service deferred, while a number of conscripts are declared unfit due to health reasons, and unfortunately, some conscripts fail to show up at the designated units of the Conscription and Recruitment Service on the day of conscription,” Lithuanian Armed Forces told BNS.

The conscription lists will be randomly generated by a computer program in the presence of independent observers.

The process will also be observed by Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas and other officials, as well as members of the public.

Conscripts in Lithuania / G. Maksimovicz-Alkema/Lithuanian Armed Forces

Young men whose names will not be on the lists and young women will be able to volunteer for the service.

According to the Armed Forces, young people’s attitudes towards military service have improved following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

The Lithuanian parliament reintroduced the mandatory nine-month initial military service in the spring of 2015 in light of the changed geopolitical situation and security threats.