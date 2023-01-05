Conscripts in Lithuania

Lithuania's 2023 military conscription lists to be drawn up Thursday

Cool-down in Lithuania's property market may be slow to come despite rate hikes

Lithuanian troops (associative image)

Lithuanian troops off to Turkey for NATO-led mission

Food (associative image)

Lithuania's central bank to look into food price hikes

Electricity (associative image)

Lithuanian government allocates €557m for electricity, gas price subsidies

Emigration (associative image)

Fewer Lithuanians consider emigration, pay no longer key – survey

Russian TV (associative image)

Russian output still dominates Latvian information space – watchdog

Shop in Russia

Over 260 Lithuanian companies continue to export to Russia

NATO headquarters in Brussels

Lithuania to seek minimum defence spending deal at NATO's Vilnius summit

Antanas Smetona

Führer or father of the state? Plans to commemorate Lithuania's first president divide historians

Russian culture (associative image)

Tchaikovsky is Moscow's weapon too – Lithuanian cultural sector calls for 'pause' on Russian arts

Kaunas 2022

'It's useful to have a break' – Kaunas sums up European Capital of Culture year

Spruce tree

Lithuanian towns turn Christmas trees into biofuel

Electric grid

No risk of power outages in Lithuania, as consumption down 10% – Litgrid CEO

China (associative image)

Lithuania to follow EU regulations on travellers from China

Pope Benedict XVI

Book of condolences for Pope Benedict XVI opens at Vilnius nunciature

2023.01.05 09:44

Lithuania's 2023 military conscription lists to be drawn up Thursday

BNS 2023.01.05 09:44
Conscripts in Lithuania
Conscripts in Lithuania / Lithuanian Armed Forces

Lithuania's 2023 military conscription lists will be drawn up at the Defence Ministry on Thursday. 

Up to 3,828 people will be called up for their nine-month continuous compulsory initial military service. The same maximum number of draftees was set last year, but the actual number was lower at 3,554 people.

“Some conscripts have their service deferred, while a number of conscripts are declared unfit due to health reasons, and unfortunately, some conscripts fail to show up at the designated units of the Conscription and Recruitment Service on the day of conscription,” Lithuanian Armed Forces told BNS.

The conscription lists will be randomly generated by a computer program in the presence of independent observers.

The process will also be observed by Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas and other officials, as well as members of the public.

Conscripts in Lithuania
Conscripts in Lithuania / G. Maksimovicz-Alkema/Lithuanian Armed Forces

Young men whose names will not be on the lists and young women will be able to volunteer for the service.

According to the Armed Forces, young people’s attitudes towards military service have improved following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

The Lithuanian parliament reintroduced the mandatory nine-month initial military service in the spring of 2015 in light of the changed geopolitical situation and security threats.

Conscripts in Lithuania
Conscripts in Lithuania
