Russia's war in Ukraine.

56 min. ago

Russia is losing and is in ‘chaotic situation’, says Lithuanian FM

Russia's war in Ukraine

1 h ago

Russia on track to clash with West, including in Baltics, warns France

German brigade troops arrive in Lithuania

2 h ago

Baerbock: German brigade will be stationed ‘partly in Lithuania, partly in Germany’

Jonas Kazlauskas

4 h ago

Famous basketball coach Kazlauskas to run for Vilnius City Council

Gitanas Nausėda and Andrzej Duda in Warsaw, November 2022.

6 h ago

Suwalki Gap defence tops agenda for Polish, Lithuanian presidents

Homeland Union

8 h ago

Ruling conservatives, opposition Social Democrats top Lithuania's party rankings

HIMARS

10 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: HIMARS coming to town

Mantas Adomėnas

1 d ago

Cohort to support democracy activists, human rights defenders launched in Vilnius

Gabrielius Landsbergis

1 d ago

Lithuania’s opposition collects signatures for foreign minister’s interpellation

Dalia Grybauskaitė

1 d ago

Hardline on Russia prevented Lithuania’s ‘Iron Lady’ from becoming next NATO chief – NYT

Russia's war in Ukraine

1 d ago

US considers supporting Baltics’ Russia tribunal initiative – official

Seimas

1 d ago

Lithuanian parliament returns 2023 budget bill to government

Taiwan (associative image)

1 d ago

Lithuania expects trade with Taiwan to grow – minister

Heating (associative image)

1 d ago

Vilnius residents find unusual bills: heating costs less than before being switched on

HIMARS

1 d ago

US to sell HIMARS systems to Lithuania for $495m

Lithuania-Belarus border

2022.11.09 15:39

Lithuania looks to limit Russian, Belarusian arrivals

2022.11.11 17:04

Russia is losing and is in ‘chaotic situation’, says Lithuanian FM

BNS 2022.11.11 17:04
Russia's war in Ukraine.
Russia's war in Ukraine. / AP

Russia wants to hide its losses in Ukraine from its partners, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on Friday in the run-up to the G20 summit due next week in Indonesia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin would not go to the G20 meeting because of scheduling commitments, the Kremlin announced on Friday, a day after confirming that Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov would represent Russia at the November 15-16 summit in Bali.

“One of the facts that Russia is trying to hide from its partners in the Global South is that it’s losing and it's losing a major battle that it has started itself. Not only could it not take Kyiv, it cannot hold on to the occupied territories,” Ladnsbergis told reporters in Berlin after a meeting with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock.

“It has just lost Kherson and I think it will continue losing. And this is what they are trying their friends not to know,” Landsbergis said when asked about his expectations for the G20 summit.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis / J. Stacevičius/LRT

“So one of the things that could happen at G20 is a message sent to all those who still consider Russia as their partner – either a geopolitical partner, a trade partner, or an investment partner – that Russia is different, that the portrait they are in some cases seeing, this is not actual Russia,” the minister said.

“Russia is losing and will probably be in quite a chaotic situation for a very long while because of the war that Putin has himself started,” Landsbergis added.

G20 Summit host Indonesia pursues a neutral foreign policy and has rebuffed Western calls to bar Russia from attending.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo had invited Putin despite the Ukraine invasion, prompting a flurry of Western criticism. In August, he said Putin had accepted the invitation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to attend virtually. He had threatened to boycott the summit if Putin attended.

