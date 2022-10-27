Ksenia Sobchak

News

32 min. ago

Russian journalist Sobchak used Israeli passport to enter Lituania – official

Agnė Bilotaitė

News

36 min. ago

Lithuania’s interior minister summoned by opposition MPs amid incompetence allegations

Rishi Sunak

News

2 h ago

Economy over defence? What can Baltics expect from the new UK prime minister

Ksenia Sobchak

News

17 h ago

Russian TV host Sobchak flees to Lithuania, says state media

Port of Klaipėda

News

19 h ago

Dutch company to dredge Lithuania’s port of Klaipeda for €45.8m

Graduation exam (associative image)

News

20 h ago

Lithuanian, British universities to talk double degrees in IT, life sciences

Russian flag (associative image)

News

20 h ago

Russian intelligence capabilities in Lithuania reduced – intelligence chief

PzH 2000 howitzer

News

22 h ago

Lithuania should not give howitzers, anti-air systems to Ukraine, says defence chief

Military drills

News

22 h ago

Real defence funding in Lithuania to reach 2.63% of GDP next year

BC Žalgiris Kaunas

News

23 h ago

‘We’re going through many crises’: government rejects BC Žalgiris’ Euroleague finals request

US Congress

News

1 d ago

US Congress delegation to visit Lithuania

Forest

News

1 d ago

Could Lithuania ensure enough energy from its woods?

A monument to Petras Cvirka has been removed from what is still offically called Petro Cvirkos Square

News

1 d ago

Vilnius council members propose changing ‘Soviet’ street names

Russian passport.

News

1 d ago

Two thirds of Lithuanians support total EU visa ban for Russians – survey

Kyiv

News

1 d ago

Russia’s ‘dirty bomb’ claims may point to further escalation – Lithuanian FM

Lithuanian constitution

News

1 d ago

Lithuania marks 30th anniversary of its constitution

News

2022.10.27 09:39

Russian journalist Sobchak used Israeli passport to enter Lituania – official

B
BNS 2022.10.27 09:39
Ksenia Sobchak
Ksenia Sobchak / Shutterstock

Russian journalist and TV host Ksenia Sobchak entered Lithuania with an Israeli passport, Darius Jauniškis, head of Lithuania’s State Security Department, has said. 

“She is in Lithuania and, as an Israeli citizen with an Israeli passport, she doesn’t need a visa and can come and stay here for 90 days if I’m not mistaken,” Jauniškis said in an interview with the Žinių Radijas radio station on Thursday.

According to him, there is no evidence that Sobchak could pose a threat to Lithuania’s security.

“We don’t have any specific intelligence data yet that she could pose a threat to the state of Lithuania. If we had any, certain appropriate measures would be taken,” Jauniškis said.

Citing its sources, Russian state news agency TASS on Wednesday reported about Sobchak’s arrival in Lithuania via Belarus. Sources also confirmed to LRT.lt that she crossed the Lithuanian border.

In 2018, Sobchak ran for president and ended up fourth, but her decision to stand for election was fiercely criticised by Russia’s opposition as a “Kremlin project” aimed at splitting the liberal electorate.

Ksenia Sobchak
Ksenia Sobchak / AP

According to Russian media reports, searches were carried out at Sobchak’s home on Wednesday as part of a pre-trial investigation into possible extortion.

Her associate Kirill Sukhanov was reportedly detained the day before. Sukhanov is the commercial director of Sobchak's holding Ostorozhno.Media.

Officers say Sobchak has no procedural status in this investigation.

She called the detention of her associate “another example of pressure on the media” in Russia.

Ksenia is the daughter of Anatoly Sobchak, the former mayor of St Petersburg at the time when Putin was working in the city administration.

At Anatoly Sobchak’s funeral in 2000, Putin stood next to Ksenia and her mother, Lyudmila Narusova, who was a member of the Russian Senate, the upper house of parliament.

Ksenia Sobchak
Ksenia Sobchak
# News# Baltics and Russia
Agnė Bilotaitė
37 min. ago

Lithuania’s interior minister summoned by opposition MPs amid incompetence allegations

Rishi Sunak
2 h ago

Economy over defence? What can Baltics expect from the new UK prime minister

Ksenia Sobchak
17 h ago

Russian TV host Sobchak flees to Lithuania, says state media

updated
Port of Klaipėda
19 h ago

Dutch company to dredge Lithuania’s port of Klaipeda for €45.8m

Graduation exam (associative image)
20 h ago

Lithuanian, British universities to talk double degrees in IT, life sciences

Russian flag (associative image)
20 h ago

Russian intelligence capabilities in Lithuania reduced – intelligence chief

PzH 2000 howitzer
22 h ago

Lithuania should not give howitzers, anti-air systems to Ukraine, says defence chief

updated
Military drills
22 h ago

Real defence funding in Lithuania to reach 2.63% of GDP next year

BC Žalgiris Kaunas
23 h ago

‘We’re going through many crises’: government rejects BC Žalgiris’ Euroleague finals request

US Congress
1 d ago

US Congress delegation to visit Lithuania

PzH 2000 howitzer
2022.10.26 11:58

Lithuania should not give howitzers, anti-air systems to Ukraine, says defence chief

updated
Ksenia Sobchak
2022.10.26 16:21

Russian TV host Sobchak flees to Lithuania, says state media

updated
Port of Klaipėda
2022.10.26 14:42

Dutch company to dredge Lithuania’s port of Klaipeda for €45.8m

Russian flag (associative image)
2022.10.26 13:39

Russian intelligence capabilities in Lithuania reduced – intelligence chief

Graduation exam (associative image)
2022.10.26 14:07

Lithuanian, British universities to talk double degrees in IT, life sciences

BC Žalgiris Kaunas
2022.10.26 10:32

‘We’re going through many crises’: government rejects BC Žalgiris’ Euroleague finals request

Military drills
2022.10.26 11:22

Real defence funding in Lithuania to reach 2.63% of GDP next year

Rishi Sunak
2022.10.27 08:00

Economy over defence? What can Baltics expect from the new UK prime minister

Agnė Bilotaitė
2022.10.27 09:35

Lithuania’s interior minister summoned by opposition MPs amid incompetence allegations