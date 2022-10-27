Russian journalist Sobchak used Israeli passport to enter Lituania – official

Russian journalist and TV host Ksenia Sobchak entered Lithuania with an Israeli passport, Darius Jauniškis, head of Lithuania’s State Security Department, has said.

“She is in Lithuania and, as an Israeli citizen with an Israeli passport, she doesn’t need a visa and can come and stay here for 90 days if I’m not mistaken,” Jauniškis said in an interview with the Žinių Radijas radio station on Thursday.

According to him, there is no evidence that Sobchak could pose a threat to Lithuania’s security.

“We don’t have any specific intelligence data yet that she could pose a threat to the state of Lithuania. If we had any, certain appropriate measures would be taken,” Jauniškis said.

Citing its sources, Russian state news agency TASS on Wednesday reported about Sobchak’s arrival in Lithuania via Belarus. Sources also confirmed to LRT.lt that she crossed the Lithuanian border.

In 2018, Sobchak ran for president and ended up fourth, but her decision to stand for election was fiercely criticised by Russia’s opposition as a “Kremlin project” aimed at splitting the liberal electorate.

Ksenia Sobchak / AP

According to Russian media reports, searches were carried out at Sobchak’s home on Wednesday as part of a pre-trial investigation into possible extortion.

Her associate Kirill Sukhanov was reportedly detained the day before. Sukhanov is the commercial director of Sobchak's holding Ostorozhno.Media.

Officers say Sobchak has no procedural status in this investigation.

She called the detention of her associate “another example of pressure on the media” in Russia.

Ksenia is the daughter of Anatoly Sobchak, the former mayor of St Petersburg at the time when Putin was working in the city administration.

At Anatoly Sobchak’s funeral in 2000, Putin stood next to Ksenia and her mother, Lyudmila Narusova, who was a member of the Russian Senate, the upper house of parliament.