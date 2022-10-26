Russian TV host Sobchak flees to Lithuania, says state media

TV presenter and blogger Ksenia Sobchak has fled to Lithuania via Belarus, Russian state media TASS reported on Wednesday.

Quoting law enforcement sources, TASS said Sobhack left the country on Tuesday.

“She bought air tickets via the Internet to Dubai yesterday [on Tuesday], and today [on Wednesday] to Turkey. She did this to confuse the operatives. As a result, she entered Lithuania through Belarus," the sources said.

Lithuania’s Foreign Ministry and the State Border Guard Service (VSAT) has so far declined to comment.

Updates to follow.