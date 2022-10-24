Supermarket

News

4 min. ago

Lithuanian supermarkets phased out Russian and Belarusian goods

Queen Mathilde

News

23 min. ago

How Belgium’s Queen Mathilde is related to Lithuanian nobility

A woman (associative image)

News

2 h ago

Lithuania makes little progress in EIGE’s gender equality index

Gitanas Nausėda, Arvydas Anušauskas

News

4 h ago

President most popular politician in Lithuania, defence minister second

Fireworks

News

6 h ago

Most Lithuanians dislike fireworks at large events – poll

A protest against Covid restrictions descended into a riot on August 10, 2021.

News

6 h ago

Dismissed VST chief accuses Lithuanian interior minister of bullying and ‘chaos’ during last year’s riot

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde landed in Vilnius

News

8 h ago

Belgian royals start state visit in Lithuania

Night market in Taipei’s Shilin district

News

9 h ago

Taiwan praises Lithuania’s support, even as promised investments are slow to come

Solar panels on an apartment block

News

1 d ago

Hard but possible – Lithuanian puts solar panels on top of giant apartment block

Vilnius University Life Science Centre

News

1 d ago

‘Lithuanians are excited about science’ – interview

The Family Movement rally in Vilnius

News

2022.10.22 15:48

Some thousand protesters gather at Family Movement rally in Vilnius to ‘defend the constitution’

Gaming (associative image)

News

2022.10.22 12:00

Vilnius is establishing itself as newest gaming industry hub

Ukrainiai troops (associative image)

News

2022.10.22 10:00

Lithuanian fighting in Ukraine: ‘When you have big heart and small mind, you don’t realise what death is’

Heating (associative image)

News

2022.10.21 17:38

Vilnius declares emergency in order to burn polluting fuel oil for heating

Lithuania is buying missiles for anti-aircraft system

News

2022.10.21 15:57

Lithuania buying anti-aircraft missiles from Sweden

Natural gas (associative image)

News

2022.10.21 13:58

Gas price cap should not be electricity subsidy to third countries, says Lithuanian rep

News

2022.10.24 17:54

Lithuanian supermarkets phased out Russian and Belarusian goods

Reda Gilytė, LRT TV, LRT.lt
Reda Gilytė, LRT TV, LRT.lt 2022.10.24 17:54
Supermarket
Supermarket / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Supermarkets in Lithuania stopped stocking Russian and Belarusian goods after Ukraine’s invasion last February. Most products were not difficult to preplace, with a few notable exceptions. 

If Russian or Belarusian goods can sometimes still be found in Lithuanian shops, retailers say it is because they are selling off their old stocks and not ordering any new supplies from the two countries.

This month, the comedian and social media influencer Oleg Šurajev posted a photo of a kettle in Russian packaging in one of Vilnius supermarkets.

The chain’s spokeswoman says the item was immediately removed from the shelves.

“It was an irregular item, which means it was sold for about a month. And that product was made in China, but with a Russian packaging because it was primarily intended for the Russian market,” said Vaida Budrienė, head of communication at Iki.

The supermarket chain removed Russian and Belarusian goods it used to sell back in spring, mostly strong alcoholic beverages. It took longer to find a replacement for Russian baking soda.

“We are now displaying more Ukrainian goods, eg sweets,” said Budrienė.

Supermarket
Supermarket / J. Stacevičius/LRT

A representative of the Aibė network says that replacing Russian or Belarusian products was not an easy task. However, it was possible to quickly find new suppliers. Aibė started stocking goods from countries and companies it had no previous relations before February.

“We were looking for suppliers, we were even lucky enough to find a short-supply product like baking soda. We buy it from Italy now and we buy salt from Poland. While looking for substitutes, we also found other suppliers with whom we started to cooperate,” said Žydrė Baskutytė, director of Aibė commercial department.

In some cases, supermarkets resumed selling products made by Russian-owned companies that have since changed ownership. One example is Borjomi, the Georgian mineral water. Its owner, the Russian Alfa Group, gave up the majority stake in the Borjomi factory, after which the iconic Georgian mineral water returned to Aibė shelves, says Baskutytė.

Supermarket (associative image)
Supermarket (associative image) / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Lineta Ramonienė, associate professor at the ISM University of Management and Economics, says that Russian and Belarusian goods had not made a huge share of Lithuanian supermarkets’ offerings even before the Ukrainian war, with a possible exception of salt.

“If you look at the share of Russian and Belarusian products in supermarkets, the percentages were very small. We can assume that Lithuanians prefer western products or Lithuanian-origin goods, especially when it comes to food,” according to Ramonienė.

Representatives of supermarket chains sat there are no plans of bringing back Russian or Belarusian goods.

Supermarket
Supermarket
Supermarket (associative image)
# Economy# Russian invasion of Ukraine# Baltics and Russia
Queen Mathilde
24 min. ago

How Belgium’s Queen Mathilde is related to Lithuanian nobility

A woman (associative image)
2 h ago

Lithuania makes little progress in EIGE’s gender equality index

Gitanas Nausėda, Arvydas Anušauskas
4 h ago

President most popular politician in Lithuania, defence minister second

Fireworks
6 h ago

Most Lithuanians dislike fireworks at large events – poll

A protest against Covid restrictions descended into a riot on August 10, 2021.
6
6 h ago

Dismissed VST chief accuses Lithuanian interior minister of bullying and ‘chaos’ during last year’s riot

updated
6
King Philippe and Queen Mathilde landed in Vilnius
6
8 h ago

Belgian royals start state visit in Lithuania

6
Night market in Taipei’s Shilin district
5
9 h ago

Taiwan praises Lithuania’s support, even as promised investments are slow to come

5
Solar panels on an apartment block
5
1 d ago

Hard but possible – Lithuanian puts solar panels on top of giant apartment block

5
Vilnius University Life Science Centre
6
1 d ago

‘Lithuanians are excited about science’ – interview

6
The Family Movement rally in Vilnius
17
2022.10.22 15:48

Some thousand protesters gather at Family Movement rally in Vilnius to ‘defend the constitution’

17
Night market in Taipei’s Shilin district
5
2022.10.24 08:00

Taiwan praises Lithuania’s support, even as promised investments are slow to come

5
King Philippe and Queen Mathilde landed in Vilnius
6
2022.10.24 09:20

Belgian royals start state visit in Lithuania

6
Fireworks
2022.10.24 11:46

Most Lithuanians dislike fireworks at large events – poll

A protest against Covid restrictions descended into a riot on August 10, 2021.
6
2022.10.24 11:12

Dismissed VST chief accuses Lithuanian interior minister of bullying and ‘chaos’ during last year’s riot

updated
6
Gitanas Nausėda, Arvydas Anušauskas
2022.10.24 13:12

President most popular politician in Lithuania, defence minister second

A woman (associative image)
2022.10.24 15:22

Lithuania makes little progress in EIGE’s gender equality index

Queen Mathilde
2022.10.24 17:35

How Belgium’s Queen Mathilde is related to Lithuanian nobility