A racoon (associative image)

News

1 h ago

Cute but invasive – racoon population grows in Lithuania’s Curonian region

Construction of water supply and sewerage in Kaunas

News

3 h ago

Lithuania's temporary capital Kaunas had neither water supply nor sewerage. How was it built?

Cemetery (associative image)

News

1 d ago

‘Most people live as if they were immortal’: Funeral home director on dealing with the dead

All Saints' Day in Lithuania

News

1 d ago

‘Mountains of rubbish’ in cemeteries during All Saints’. Why is Lithuania losing its ancient traditions?

Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Vilnius

News

1 d ago

Greek PM in Vilnius accuses Turkey of raising regional tensions, playing double game over Ukraine

LSDP in 2019 (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian Social Democrats set up think tank

Luizas Inácio Lula da Silva

News

2022.10.31 13:34

Lithuania’s Nausėda congratulates Brazil’s president-elect Lula

Irregular migrants in Lithuania (associative image)

News

2022.10.31 11:05

Only several hundred irregular migrants remain in Lithuania

Greek flag.

News

2022.10.31 10:30

Slovenian, not Lithuanian, tourist killed in Crete landslide incident – ministry

Kharkiv region, October 2022.

News

2022.10.31 09:59

Fighting fatigue, eyeing home. A dispatch from Ukraine’s frontlines

Russia's Kremlin

News

2022.10.31 09:22

Vilnius hosts inaugural meeting of International Expert Network Russia

Kurt Volker

News

2022.10.31 08:00

‘Using nuclear would be the end of Russian military’ – interview with former US ambassador Kurt Volker

Remember to Blink

News

2022.10.30 12:08

The vagaries of love and language in a modern European family – film review

Adolfas Laimutis Telksnys

News

2022.10.30 10:00

The man who brought internet to Lithuania and predicted smartphones

Close-up photo of a carpenter ant

News

2022.10.29 12:00

Lithuanian photographer stuns the world with terrifying close-up of an ant

Tomas Venclova

News

2022.10.29 10:00

‘I will not call Russians rushists or orcs – that’s dehumanising’ – interview

News

2022.11.02 12:00

Cute but invasive – racoon population grows in Lithuania’s Curonian region

Jovita Gaižauskaitė, LRT TV, LRT.lt
Jovita Gaižauskaitė, LRT TV, LRT.lt 2022.11.02 12:00
A racoon (associative image)
A racoon (associative image) / Shutterstock

The Curonian Spit National Park has asked residents to report sightings of raccoons, as the invasive animal species poses a threat to local fauna and harms residents. The local authorities have allowed hunters to trap the animals all year round.

Veronika from Juodkrantė inspects the apples stored for the winter – the pantry is locked, but even a small crack is no obstacle for the raccoons that have settled in the Curonian Spit.

"There is an outdoor fridge, maybe they smelled something, so I look at the cord from the fridge [and one] has been chewed off. And there are also white, black hairs there," the woman says.

The Curonian Spit National Park Authority collects information on sightings of raccoons. This year, 10 cases have been reported by residents, most of them in the Juodkrantė area.

A racoon (associative image)
A racoon (associative image) / Unsplash

"A raccoon was found trapped in a fence in Amber Bay," says Modestas Bružas, biologist of the Curonian Spit National Park. "The firefighters arrived and pulled the trapped raccoon out of the fence. Unfortunately, it escaped and continues to wander somewhere."

In autumn, the racoons are very active in visiting people's homes and looking for food, mostly fruits and berries.

Although the creatures look cute, they are an invasive species, common in the foothills and forests of Central and North America. The first raccoons in Neringa were hunted almost a decade ago.

"When a new fauna is introduced, our native fauna immediately has a competitor," says Bružas.

"Some species, such as bird species, are not adapted to the fact that such a predator can tear up a nest in a tree or on the ground," he adds.

A racoon (associative image)
A racoon (associative image) / AP

To limit the racoon population, the local administration has turned to hunters.

"We are asking for help from hunters, and hunters [can] catch them with traps," says Neringa Mayor Darius Jasaitis.

Last year, hunters caught one racoon, the year before – three. Residents are advised to keep their food waste securely stored to discourage raccoons from entering their homes.

A racoon (associative image)
A racoon (associative image)
A racoon (associative image)
# Society# Environment
Construction of water supply and sewerage in Kaunas
14
3 h ago

Lithuania's temporary capital Kaunas had neither water supply nor sewerage. How was it built?

14
Cemetery (associative image)
1 d ago

‘Most people live as if they were immortal’: Funeral home director on dealing with the dead

All Saints' Day in Lithuania
5
1 d ago

‘Mountains of rubbish’ in cemeteries during All Saints’. Why is Lithuania losing its ancient traditions?

5
Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Vilnius
6
1 d ago

Greek PM in Vilnius accuses Turkey of raising regional tensions, playing double game over Ukraine

6
LSDP in 2019 (associative image)
1 d ago

Lithuanian Social Democrats set up think tank

Luizas Inácio Lula da Silva
2022.10.31 13:34

Lithuania’s Nausėda congratulates Brazil’s president-elect Lula

Irregular migrants in Lithuania (associative image)
2022.10.31 11:05

Only several hundred irregular migrants remain in Lithuania

Greek flag.
2022.10.31 10:30

Slovenian, not Lithuanian, tourist killed in Crete landslide incident – ministry

updated
Kharkiv region, October 2022.
12
2022.10.31 09:59

Fighting fatigue, eyeing home. A dispatch from Ukraine’s frontlines

12
Russia's Kremlin
2022.10.31 09:22

Vilnius hosts inaugural meeting of International Expert Network Russia

Construction of water supply and sewerage in Kaunas
14
2022.11.02 10:00

Lithuania's temporary capital Kaunas had neither water supply nor sewerage. How was it built?

14