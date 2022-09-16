Direct Vilnius-Warsaw train service to launch in December

Vilnius and Warsaw have agreed for a passenger train connecting the two capitals to start running in December.

According to the memorandum signed in Vilnius on Friday, a one-way trip will not exceed 8 hours. Once the Rail Baltic project linking the Baltic states with Poland is completed in 2026, a direct-high-speed train will connect the two capitals.

Lithuania and Poland have also agreed to jointly speed up the implementation of the Rail Baltica project, expand international air and sea ports, install automatic signalling on the section from the Polish border to Kaunas by 2026, and upgrade the infrastructure on the Trakiškė-Sokolka route.

Poland and Lithuania last agreed to launch the direct train connection in 2021, but the plans were delayed.