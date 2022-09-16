Lithuanian Railways

News

3 min. ago

Direct Vilnius-Warsaw train service to launch in December

Gitanas Nausėda and Mateusz Morawiecki.

News

1 h ago

Lithuanian president hints at joint air, coastal defence with Poland

Mateusz Morawiecki and Ingrida Šimonytė

News

2 h ago

Polish PM in Vilnius: ‘German politicians say empty words’

Rail Baltica

News

2 h ago

Brussels vows extra funding for Rail Baltica project

Lithuania's border wall

News

3 h ago

Lithuania's pushback policy traumatises migrants mentally, physically – MSF

Ukrainian refugees (associate image)

News

4 h ago

Half of working-age Ukrainians in Lithuania find jobs – ministry

War in Ukraine.

News

6 h ago

German general under fire for claiming Russia can launch second front in Baltics

Lithuanian military

News

6 h ago

Lithuania begins construction of new military base

Beer (associative image)

News

9 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: Beer o'clock

Russian troops posing in occupied Kherson

News

23 h ago

Lithuania won’t recognise referenda in Ukraine’s occupied territories – parliament

Vilnius Airport (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Brussels Airlines to suspend Vilnius-Brussels flights during winter season

Electricity

News

1 d ago

Lithuania to negotiate with Sweden on sharing energy producers’ excess profits – PM

Jonas Ohman

News

1 d ago

Ukraine supporting NGO Blue/Yellow wins European Citizen’s Prize in Lithuania

Russian language textbook

News

1 d ago

Lithuania removes Russia-glorifying textbook from circulation – minister

Lithuania's Football Federation (LFF

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian clubs risk suspension over football federation’s direct management – FIFA

Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats

News

1 d ago

Ruling conservatives continue to lead party rankings in Lithuania – survey

News

2022.09.16 17:17

Direct Vilnius-Warsaw train service to launch in December

B
BNS 2022.09.16 17:17
Lithuanian Railways
Lithuanian Railways / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Vilnius and Warsaw have agreed for a passenger train connecting the two capitals to start running in December.

According to the memorandum signed in Vilnius on Friday, a one-way trip will not exceed 8 hours. Once the Rail Baltic project linking the Baltic states with Poland is completed in 2026, a direct-high-speed train will connect the two capitals.

Lithuania and Poland have also agreed to jointly speed up the implementation of the Rail Baltica project, expand international air and sea ports, install automatic signalling on the section from the Polish border to Kaunas by 2026, and upgrade the infrastructure on the Trakiškė-Sokolka route.

Poland and Lithuania last agreed to launch the direct train connection in 2021, but the plans were delayed.

Lithuanian Railways
Lithuanian Railways
Lithuanian Railways
