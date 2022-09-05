Helicopter dispatched to the crash site by the Lithuanian Military.

Private plane from Spain crashes into Baltic Sea, people on board were 'incapacitated'

Andrius Mazuronis

MP Mazuronis elected chairman of Lithuanian Labour Party

First German brigade troops arrive in Lithuania

First German brigade troops arrive in Lithuania

Border guards (associative image)

Lithuanian border guards to get NATO-standard weapons by late 2023 – official

A support rally for Algirdas Paleckis, left

‘We are not in Russia.’ Why doesn’t Lithuania prosecute its pro-Kremlin activists?

Oleg Kovrikov's clay house

It all comes from the inner child – Lithuanian artist builds fairytale clay house

Prieglius Žuklys and Danielius Rogoža

‘I see my marriage as a civic mission’ – interview with same-sex couple from Lithuania

Lithuanian troops in Rukla base.

Amid defence spending boost, what upgrades is Lithuanian military getting?

Belarusian opposition marks anti-Lukashenko protests anniversary in Vilnius

2022.09.03 09:00

Why ending EU visas for Belarusians is wrong and counterproductive – opinion

Birių Krovinių Terminalas (Bulk Cargo Terminal, BKT)

2022.09.02 17:32

Majority owner bids to buy out Klaipėda stevedoring company from Belaruskali

Heating

2022.09.02 16:46

Burning fuel oil will keep heating bills low this winter, Vilnius mayor says

Crimea

2022.09.02 15:59

Lithuanian president calls for more pressure on Moscow over Crimea

Artis Pabriks

2022.09.02 13:31

Russia’s defeat in Ukraine would help it shed imperialist mentality, Latvian minister says in Vilnius

Modular housing units in Medininkai

2022.09.02 12:02

Lithuania officially closing Medininkai migrant centre

Kaunas International Gymnasium, formerly known as Alexander Pushkin Gymnasium

2022.09.02 11:26

Kaunas school sheds Alexander Pushkin name

VSD chief Darius Jauniškis

2022.09.02 10:40

Intelligence chief named Lithuania’s most influential public servant

2022.09.05

Private plane from Spain crashes into Baltic Sea, people on board were 'incapacitated'

Helicopter dispatched to the crash site by the Lithuanian Military.
Helicopter dispatched to the crash site by the Lithuanian Military. / Lithuanian Armed Forces

On Sunday, an Austrian-registered private plane took off from Spain and was due to land in Germany, but crashed into the Baltic Sea near Latvia. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.

The Latvian authorities have reported that an oil slick and plane wreckage were found at sea and that the rescue operation was hampered by darkness.

The aircraft suddenly lost altitude as it approached the Latvian coast. According to Lars Antonsson, head of the Swedish search and rescue operation, it crashed "when it ran out of fuel".

Rescue teams from Latvia, Sweden, and Lithuania are working at the scene.

The Baltic Sea
The Baltic Sea / R. Rumšienė/LRT

According to Antonsson, "no human remains have been found so far". It is also not known why the plane veered off course.

"We have no explanation, we can only speculate" about the cause of the crash, "but it is clear that the people on board were incapacitated", he said.

According to Spanish media, the private Cessna 551 plane was flown by the owner of Quick Air, a charter jet service. His wife and two children were also reportedly on board.

NATO jets tracked the plane, which was flying from southern Spain and was due to land in Cologne, Germany, before changing course.

The German newspaper Bild reported that the plane reported a cabin pressure problem after take-off. Communication was lost as the aircraft flew over the Iberian Peninsula.

