Kaunas International Gymnasium, formerly known as Alexander Pushkin Gymnasium

News

9 min. ago

Kaunas school sheds Alexander Pushkin name

VSD chief Darius Jauniškis

News

55 min. ago

Intelligence chief named Lithuania’s most influential public servant

Schengen border (associative image)

News

2 h ago

Regional visa restrictions for Russians to be discussed next week, Lithuanian FM says

Light bulb

News

3 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: Turn off the lights to defeat Putin

Students at school (associative image)

News

17 h ago

‘Teachers here are softer.’ Some 7,000 Ukrainian kids start school in Lithuania

Russian cargo train to Kaliningrad transiting Lithuania

News

19 h ago

Lithuanian Railways received pre-payment for 3 weeks of Kaliningrad transit

Mikhail Khodorkovsky

News

20 h ago

Khodorkovsky, Kasparov urge against blanket visa bans for Russians

Gitanas Nausėda

News

21 h ago

Energy subsidies should take priority over higher defence spending, Lithuanian president says

Giedrius Janonis

News

23 h ago

Suspected gang leader in employment of Lithuanian Amateur Football Association – media

Jonas Mekas

News

1 d ago

Documentary about Jonas Mekas to premiere at Venice Film Festival

Russian tourists (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Baltics, Poland to seek tougher solutions after EU adopts ‘half-measure’ on visas for Russians

School

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian schools struggle to attract teachers as new academic year begins

A rally demanding more student accommodation

News

1 d ago

Tent rally in Vilnius demands more student accommodation amid soaring rents

Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian minister responds to MSF criticism: migrants are not detained, have access to basic services

Lithuanian Railways

News

1 d ago

Watchdog refuses blanket authorisation for Lithuanian Railways to receive payments from Russia

Mikhail Gorbachev came to Vilnius in 1990 to try to persuade Lithuania not to secede

News

1 d ago

Why Gorbachev will not be remembered fondly in Lithuania

News

2022.09.02 11:26

Kaunas school sheds Alexander Pushkin name

Valdemaras Šukšta, LRT.lt
Valdemaras Šukšta, LRT.lt 2022.09.02 11:26
Kaunas International Gymnasium, formerly known as Alexander Pushkin Gymnasium
Kaunas International Gymnasium, formerly known as Alexander Pushkin Gymnasium / V. Šukšta/LRT

A school in Lithuania’s second biggest city, hitherto known as Alexander Pushkin Gymnasium, has been renamed to Kaunas International Gymnasium. The headmaster says the name was changed to better reflect the school’s character and not in a drive to remove Russian references.

Back in April, Kaunas City Municipality suggested that Alexander Pushkin Gymnasium be renamed. The bilingual school offers instruction in Lithuanian and Russian.

Headmaster Erikas Griškevičius then said that Pushkin’s name puts undue emphasis on Russian culture.

“At the moment, we have students of 30 different nationalities and all the major faiths. [...] To focus solely on the Russian culture, emphasising Russianness, as is the case with Pushkin, does not correspond to the current reality,” Griškevičius told LRT.lt in April.

Kaunas City Council voted on the decision to rename the school on June 21 and it began the new academic year on September 1 under the new name, Kaunas International Gymnasium.

Kaunas International Gymnasium, formerly known as Alexander Pushkin Gymnasium
Kaunas International Gymnasium, formerly known as Alexander Pushkin Gymnasium / V. Šukšta/LRT

According to the City Council’s resolution, the school’s student body includes around 200 pupils from Afghanistan, the Philippines, Romania, Latvia, Germany, Italy, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Ukraine, Belarus, Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Moldova, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Venezuela, Spain, Ireland, Great Britain, and other countries.

Many Lithuanian students come from families who have repatriated to the country from abroad.

In all, 1,465 students are enrolled at the school, according to the City Council’s resolution.

Kaunas International Gymnasium, formerly known as Alexander Pushkin Gymnasium
Kaunas International Gymnasium, formerly known as Alexander Pushkin Gymnasium
# Society# Education
VSD chief Darius Jauniškis
56 min. ago

Intelligence chief named Lithuania’s most influential public servant

Schengen border (associative image)
2 h ago

Regional visa restrictions for Russians to be discussed next week, Lithuanian FM says

Light bulb
3 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: Turn off the lights to defeat Putin

Students at school (associative image)
5
17 h ago

‘Teachers here are softer.’ Some 7,000 Ukrainian kids start school in Lithuania

5
Russian cargo train to Kaliningrad transiting Lithuania
19 h ago

Lithuanian Railways received pre-payment for 3 weeks of Kaliningrad transit

Mikhail Khodorkovsky
20 h ago

Khodorkovsky, Kasparov urge against blanket visa bans for Russians

Gitanas Nausėda
21 h ago

Energy subsidies should take priority over higher defence spending, Lithuanian president says

Giedrius Janonis
23 h ago

Suspected gang leader in employment of Lithuanian Amateur Football Association – media

Jonas Mekas
6
1 d ago

Documentary about Jonas Mekas to premiere at Venice Film Festival

6
Russian tourists (associative image)
1 d ago

Baltics, Poland to seek tougher solutions after EU adopts ‘half-measure’ on visas for Russians

Russian cargo train to Kaliningrad transiting Lithuania
2022.09.01 16:17

Lithuanian Railways received pre-payment for 3 weeks of Kaliningrad transit

Students at school (associative image)
5
2022.09.01 17:40

‘Teachers here are softer.’ Some 7,000 Ukrainian kids start school in Lithuania

5
Mikhail Khodorkovsky
2022.09.01 14:37

Khodorkovsky, Kasparov urge against blanket visa bans for Russians

Giedrius Janonis
2022.09.01 11:50

Suspected gang leader in employment of Lithuanian Amateur Football Association – media

Gitanas Nausėda
2022.09.01 14:05

Energy subsidies should take priority over higher defence spending, Lithuanian president says

Light bulb
2022.09.02 08:00

LRT English Newsletter: Turn off the lights to defeat Putin

Schengen border (associative image)
2022.09.02 09:22

Regional visa restrictions for Russians to be discussed next week, Lithuanian FM says

VSD chief Darius Jauniškis
2022.09.02 10:40

Intelligence chief named Lithuania’s most influential public servant