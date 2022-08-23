With no EU agreement on visa ban for Russians, Lithuania will go for regional solution – FM

If the European Union fails to agree on suspending tourist visas for all Russian citizens, Lithuania may propose to introduce a ban on a regional level, the country’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis says.

“First of all, we are seeking a European solution because it’s the most sustainable and legally correct one. [...] If such a solution is not found, we do not rule out looking for a regional solution that would involve the Baltic states, Poland and, potentially, Finland,” Lithuania’s foreign minister told reporters after a meeting of the parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs on Tuesday.

After Russia invaded Ukraine, Lithuania was one of the first EU countries to restrict the issuance of new Schengen and national visas to Russian citizens. Latvia and Estonia later made similar decisions.

Tallinn went even further and is not admitting Russians with tourist visas already issued by Estonia.

The Czech Republic, which currently holds the rotating EU presidency, has said a visa ban for all Russian citizens could be added to the EU’s sanctions on Moscow.