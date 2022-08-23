Schengen border (associative image)

News

15 min. ago

With no EU agreement on visa ban for Russians, Lithuania will go for regional solution – FM

Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas

News

1 h ago

Lithuania to send 30 instructors to UK to train Ukrainian troops

Electricity (associative image)

News

2 h ago

Lithuanian government to spend up to €1 billion on electricity, gas subsidies next year – PM

Gladioli

News

3 h ago

Flower power: Lithuania celebrates 33rd anniversary of Baltic Way with flower exhibition

Russia's war in Ukraine

News

5 h ago

‘I will not work for the occupier’: Ukrainians from Luhansk and Kharkiv flee to Lithuania

Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė at Lithuania-Belarus border (associative image)

News

19 h ago

Lithuania steps up protection of border with Russia to ‘the highest level of readiness‘ – minister

Heatwave in Vilnius

News

21 h ago

Lithuania in for hottest August on record and third heatwave this summer

Presentation of Bayraktar "Vanagas" to the Lithuanian public

News

22 h ago

Bayraktar drone crowdfunded by Lithuanians is already ‘performing combat tasks’ – minister

Soviet memorial at Antakalnis Cemetery

News

22 h ago

Vilnius moves to take down Soviet WW2 memorial at Antakalnis Cemetery

Ignalina NPP

News

1 d ago

Lithuania produces three times less electricity than it consumes – why?

German troops in Lithuania.

News

1 d ago

First German troops of Lithuania brigade to come in early September – minister

USS Kearsarge in Klaipėda

News

1 d ago

One of largest US warships arrives in Lithuania

Viada

News

1 d ago

Lithuania’s petrol station chain vows to terminate contract with Amic over alleged Russia links

Vilnius

News

1 d ago

Lithuania’s environment ministry wants to make cities more dense

Žemaitė, left.

News

2022.08.21 13:00

Key woman in Lithuania’s history – the story of Žemaitė

Hot air balloons

News

2022.08.21 12:00

New rules threaten to end hot air balloon flights over Vilnius

News

2022.08.23 13:04

With no EU agreement on visa ban for Russians, Lithuania will go for regional solution – FM

B
BNS 2022.08.23 13:04
Schengen border (associative image)
Schengen border (associative image) / Shutterstock

If the European Union fails to agree on suspending tourist visas for all Russian citizens, Lithuania may propose to introduce a ban on a regional level, the country’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis says.

“First of all, we are seeking a European solution because it’s the most sustainable and legally correct one. [...] If such a solution is not found, we do not rule out looking for a regional solution that would involve the Baltic states, Poland and, potentially, Finland,” Lithuania’s foreign minister told reporters after a meeting of the parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs on Tuesday.

After Russia invaded Ukraine, Lithuania was one of the first EU countries to restrict the issuance of new Schengen and national visas to Russian citizens. Latvia and Estonia later made similar decisions.

Tallinn went even further and is not admitting Russians with tourist visas already issued by Estonia.

The Czech Republic, which currently holds the rotating EU presidency, has said a visa ban for all Russian citizens could be added to the EU’s sanctions on Moscow.

Schengen border (associative image)
Airport (associative image)
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis
# News# Baltics and Russia# Baltics and the EU
Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas
1 h ago

Lithuania to send 30 instructors to UK to train Ukrainian troops

Electricity (associative image)
2 h ago

Lithuanian government to spend up to €1 billion on electricity, gas subsidies next year – PM

Gladioli
5
3 h ago

Flower power: Lithuania celebrates 33rd anniversary of Baltic Way with flower exhibition

5
Russia's war in Ukraine
5 h ago

‘I will not work for the occupier’: Ukrainians from Luhansk and Kharkiv flee to Lithuania

Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė at Lithuania-Belarus border (associative image)
19 h ago

Lithuania steps up protection of border with Russia to ‘the highest level of readiness‘ – minister

Heatwave in Vilnius
21 h ago

Lithuania in for hottest August on record and third heatwave this summer

Presentation of Bayraktar "Vanagas" to the Lithuanian public
22 h ago

Bayraktar drone crowdfunded by Lithuanians is already ‘performing combat tasks’ – minister

Soviet memorial at Antakalnis Cemetery
22 h ago

Vilnius moves to take down Soviet WW2 memorial at Antakalnis Cemetery

Ignalina NPP
7
1 d ago

Lithuania produces three times less electricity than it consumes – why?

7
German troops in Lithuania.
1 d ago

First German troops of Lithuania brigade to come in early September – minister

Presentation of Bayraktar "Vanagas" to the Lithuanian public
2022.08.22 14:56

Bayraktar drone crowdfunded by Lithuanians is already ‘performing combat tasks’ – minister

Heatwave in Vilnius
2022.08.22 16:19

Lithuania in for hottest August on record and third heatwave this summer

Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė at Lithuania-Belarus border (associative image)
2022.08.22 17:21

Lithuania steps up protection of border with Russia to ‘the highest level of readiness‘ – minister

Soviet memorial at Antakalnis Cemetery
2022.08.22 14:21

Vilnius moves to take down Soviet WW2 memorial at Antakalnis Cemetery

Gladioli
5
2022.08.23 10:07

Flower power: Lithuania celebrates 33rd anniversary of Baltic Way with flower exhibition

5
Russia's war in Ukraine
2022.08.23 08:00

‘I will not work for the occupier’: Ukrainians from Luhansk and Kharkiv flee to Lithuania

Electricity (associative image)
2022.08.23 10:35

Lithuanian government to spend up to €1 billion on electricity, gas subsidies next year – PM

Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas
2022.08.23 12:05

Lithuania to send 30 instructors to UK to train Ukrainian troops