Electricity

News

13 min. ago

After contract cancellation controversy, Lithuania delays electricity market liberalisation

First Ukrainian sunflower oil shipment sets off from Lithuania

News

31 min. ago

First Ukrainian sunflower oil shipment sets off from Lithuania

Lithuania's Football Federation (LFF

News

1 h ago

Four Lithuanian top-division football players suspected of match-fixing

Money

News

3 h ago

Lithuania's minimum wage may rise 15–19 percent, says MP

War in Ukraine.

News

4 h ago

Lithuania to launch five training courses for Ukrainian military

A church in Lithuania (associative image)

News

4 h ago

Priest in Lithuania loses clerical status for sexual abuse of minors

Gitanas Nausėda ir Gabrielius Landsbergis

News

5 h ago

EU could give Russians 'humanitarian' visas only, Lithuanian FM says

Bayraktar TB2 drone.

News

5 h ago

Following Lithuania, Latvia starts raising funds to buy Bayraktar drone for Ukraine

Art Deco museum

News

1 d ago

Back to 1929: Lithuanians recreate authentic interwar interior

Vasa warship in Stockholm

News

1 d ago

Why the Baltic Sea is best place to preserve shipwrecks

Art nouveau buildings of Riga

News

2022.08.14 12:00

Pandemic subsidies are not culprits of inflation in Baltics – interview

Amvrosijus, Vicar of the Lithuanian Orthodox Archdiocese and Bishop of Trakai

News

2022.08.14 10:00

‘We pray for Putin and for God to give him reason’ – interview with Lithuanian Orthodox bishop

Food

News

2022.08.13 12:00

Could food-sharing app help cut food waste in Lithuania?

The Kremlin of Moscow

News

2022.08.13 11:00

Undergound aliens in Lithuania and biolabs in Ukraine – why do conspiracies trend?

"Lithuania – help", says a graffiti in Minsk were protests continue following Sunday's presidential election

News

2022.08.13 10:00

Remembering Minsk – the turning point for Lithuania

A school (associative image)

News

2022.08.12 17:37

Activities of Lithuanian school in Belarus suspended due to 'fire safety violations'

News

2022.08.16 15:12

After contract cancellation controversy, Lithuania delays electricity market liberalisation

B
BNS 2022.08.16 15:12
Electricity
Electricity / J. Stacevičius/LRT

The third and final stage of liberalisation of Lithuania's retail electricity market will be delayed for at least a year, the country's Energy Minister Dainius Kreivys said on Tuesday.

"We will provide a specific figure later when we will put the bill before the parliament. But the [liberalisation delay] period will be more than a year," he said after a meeting with President Gitanas Nausėda.

The news followed an earlier scandal when Perlo Energija, an electricity provider, unilaterally cancelled contracts for fixed electricity prices signed with thousands of households in Lithuania. This then led to calls to review the liberalisation process.

Read more: Lithuania is privatising electricity provision. What do you need to know?

"We should wait until we have more renewable energy as its producers will probably start cooperating and supplying electricity directly to people. We will need a couple of years for the market situation to change fundamentally," the energy minister said.

Electricity
Electricity / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Vaidas Augustinavičius, the president's adviser on economic and social policy issues, said the meeting focused on ways to create an efficient electricity market where new suppliers, especially those producing renewable energy, would be able to cooperate and compete with the big players.

Earlier in the day, Kreivys said the third liberalisation phase would be "significantly" postponed, and the period would be more than six months.

Speaking on August 8, Kreivys said he saw no reason to postpone the third liberalization stage but he admitted the next day it might have to be postponed if it would take time to prepare a new scheme for helping elderly people choose an independent supplier.

The presidential office had also maintained its position until Tuesday that the third phase should not be postponed.

Electricity
Electricity / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Opposition parties in the parliament had also proposed postponing the final liberalisation phase for some 400,000 households consuming the smallest amount of electricity – up to 1,000 kWh per year – to choose an independent supplier.

This will mostly affect pensioners and households facing deprivation.

The Lithuanian parliament is currently debating ideas to propose to the government to postpone the third phase of market liberalisation until the end of 2025 and to introduce a price compensation scheme for consumers using up to 150 kWh of electricity per month.

During the third phase, consumers using up to 1,000 kWh of electricity per year have until December 18 to choose an independent supplier.

Electricity
Electricity
Electricity
# Economy
First Ukrainian sunflower oil shipment sets off from Lithuania
32 min. ago

First Ukrainian sunflower oil shipment sets off from Lithuania

Lithuania's Football Federation (LFF
1 h ago

Four Lithuanian top-division football players suspected of match-fixing

Money
3 h ago

Lithuania's minimum wage may rise 15–19 percent, says MP

War in Ukraine.
4 h ago

Lithuania to launch five training courses for Ukrainian military

A church in Lithuania (associative image)
4 h ago

Priest in Lithuania loses clerical status for sexual abuse of minors

Gitanas Nausėda ir Gabrielius Landsbergis
5 h ago

EU could give Russians 'humanitarian' visas only, Lithuanian FM says

Bayraktar TB2 drone.
5 h ago

Following Lithuania, Latvia starts raising funds to buy Bayraktar drone for Ukraine

Art Deco museum
6
1 d ago

Back to 1929: Lithuanians recreate authentic interwar interior

6
Vasa warship in Stockholm
1 d ago

Why the Baltic Sea is best place to preserve shipwrecks

Art nouveau buildings of Riga
7
2022.08.14 12:00

Pandemic subsidies are not culprits of inflation in Baltics – interview

7
Bayraktar TB2 drone.
2022.08.16 09:42

Following Lithuania, Latvia starts raising funds to buy Bayraktar drone for Ukraine

Money
2022.08.16 12:14

Lithuania's minimum wage may rise 15–19 percent, says MP

Gitanas Nausėda ir Gabrielius Landsbergis
2022.08.16 10:18

EU could give Russians 'humanitarian' visas only, Lithuanian FM says

A church in Lithuania (associative image)
2022.08.16 10:50

Priest in Lithuania loses clerical status for sexual abuse of minors

War in Ukraine.
2022.08.16 11:06

Lithuania to launch five training courses for Ukrainian military

First Ukrainian sunflower oil shipment sets off from Lithuania
2022.08.16 14:54

First Ukrainian sunflower oil shipment sets off from Lithuania

Lithuania's Football Federation (LFF
2022.08.16 14:08

Four Lithuanian top-division football players suspected of match-fixing