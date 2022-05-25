Lithuania intervenes in Ukraine‘s case against Russia at ICJ

Lithuania is intervening in Ukraine’s case against Russia at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The government on Wednesday authorised the Justice Ministry to represent Lithuania in the proceedings.

“Russia, with the help of Belarus, continues to wage hostilities [...], committing new crimes every day,” Justice Minister Ewelina Dobrowolska told the cabinet.

“In the case, Ukraine argues that Russia cannot justify its military action on the basis of false allegations of genocide committed by the Ukrainian authorities in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions,” the minister said.

“Russia itself is committing genocide by taking military action,” she added.

Russia's war in Ukraine / AP

Lithuania can intervene in the proceedings under the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, according to Dobrowolska.

“This is an important step not only in terms of support for Ukraine,” she said. “As Lithuania has never intervened in a case at the International Court of Justice, this is also important in terms of skills building.”

The minister said that the other two Baltic countries are also likely to intervene in the proceedings.