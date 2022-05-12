Flag of Finland

News

2022.05.12 11:32

Lithuanian leaders welcome Finland’s moves to join NATO: ‘dramatic’ change to Baltic security

BNS2022.05.12 11:32
Flag of Finland
Flag of Finland / AP

Finland in NATO would “dramatically” change the security situation in the Baltic region, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on Thursday, after Finnish leaders formally supported the country’s membership in the alliance.

“That changes the security situation in the Baltic region dramatically,” Landsbergis told reporters. “It is a huge strengthening of the Alliance and a huge strengthening of the Baltic region.”

“Finland is a very strong country militarily, an experienced country with a navy, with air defence elements,” he said. “Its recent acquisitions of F-35s from the US are a huge reinforcement for the Alliance.”

Gabrielius Landsbergis
Gabrielius Landsbergis / Ž. Gedvila/BNS

Earlier on Thursday, President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin said in a joint statement that “NATO membership would strengthen Finland’s security”.

“As a member of NATO, Finland would strengthen the entire defense alliance. Finland must apply for NATO membership without delay. We hope that the national steps still needed to make this decision will be taken rapidly within the next few days.”

Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė said it was a “historic day”.

“I very much welcome the Finnish leaders’ position on joining NATO,” she told BNS in a comment. “Finland’s joining would significantly strengthen both the Alliance and the security of the Baltic states. So today I welcome this historic, wonderful day and look forward to Sweden’s decision.”

According to Lithuanian conservative MP Laurynas Kasčūnas, chairman of the National Security and Defence Committee, NATO with Finland in it will be better equipped to defend the Baltic states.

“No doubt, this is also very strategically important for Lithuania, because we will become more defensible, we will strengthen our regional security and we will have more strategic depth,” the MP told BNS.

Laurynas Kasčiūnas
Laurynas Kasčiūnas / J. Stacevičius/LRT

“There are only advantages as far as our security is concerned,” he added.

According to Kasčiūnas, Finland’s decision is the “best answer” to Russia’s efforts to block NATO’s expansion in the region.

He said Lithuania would help Finland to ensure the smoothest possible ratification process for NATO membership.

Finland’s political and public opinion has swung dramatically in favour of NATO membership after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

Neighboring Sweden is also considering joining the Alliance.

“I believe that Finland’s decision will be a big push for the Swedes to make a positive decision as well,” Kasčiūnas said.

Sweden’s ruling party is expected to announce its position on NATO membership on Sunday.

Flag of Finland
Gabrielius Landsbergis
Laurynas Kasčiūnas
