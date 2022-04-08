Victory Day commemoration in Antakalnis Cemetery, Vilnius

News

2022.04.08 13:15

Vilnius mayor says he will not permit May 9 events this year

Ignas Jačauskas, BNS2022.04.08 13:15
Victory Day commemoration in Antakalnis Cemetery, Vilnius
Victory Day commemoration in Antakalnis Cemetery, Vilnius / A. Strumila/BNS

Vilnius Municipality will not issue any permits for Victory Day commemorations on May 9 this year, Mayor Remigijus Šimašius has said. Traditionally, events take place at a memorial for Soviet soldiers killed in World War Two in Antakalnis Cemetery.

According to Šimašius, he wants to avoid the event being used for “political manifestations” amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Read more: World War Two memory takes on fresh controversy in Lithuania amid Ukraine invasion

“No permits will be issued,” he told BNS earlier this week. “If someone wants to celebrate the end of World War Two, they can do it on May 8.”

Victory Day on May 9 is mostly celebrated by Russians. Lithuania, meanwhile, officially marks the end of World War Two in Europe on May 8.

“Just because it is a cemetery does not mean that you can hold a political rally there,” Šimašius said. According to him, commemorations in previous years were in fact “rallies” with the Russian ambassador in attendance.

Remigijus Šimašius
Remigijus Šimašius / E. Blaževič/LRT nuotr.

Šimašius said he expected the parliament to outlaw the “Z” symbol and the Ribbon of St George – which are used to express support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – by May.

Municipal officials have told BNS that no applications for events on May 9 have been received yet. However, people do not need to get permits to gather in cemeteries.

“Vilnius City Municipality is considering various solutions that are most appropriate for this period of time, primarily in the context of Russia’s war in Ukraine,” the municipality has said.

“Consultations with law enforcement and special services are also planned. A decision will be made in the next week and we will announce it as soon as possible,” it added.

The Lithuanian State Security Department (VSD) has warned that there could be provocations and violent incidents during commemorations on May 9.

Read more: Lithuanian intelligence warns of potential ‘provocations and violent incidents’ on May 9

Victory Day commemoration in Antakalnis Cemetery, Vilnius
Remigijus Šimašius
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
