2022.03.21 17:43

Lithuanians offered compensation for hosting Ukrainian refugees

2022.03.21
Registration centre for Ukrainian refugees in Vilnius
Registration centre for Ukrainian refugees in Vilnius

The Lithuanian government will pay 150 euros monthly to households hosting a Ukrainian refugee in their homes and 50 euros for each additional person they take in, Social Security and Labour Minister Monika Navickienė said on Monday.

Under the scheme, households will start receiving compensation from the second month after they welcome Ukrainians and for up to three months. During this period, the war refugees are expected to get a job and rent their own housing.

“Today, we see that there is a shortage of accommodation and that the flow of people fleeing to Lithuania is not decreasing, so [...] we are providing this incentive to all Lithuanian residents who agree to take in refugees fleeing the war,” Navickienė told reporters.

Registration centre for Ukrainian refugees in Vilnius
Registration centre for Ukrainian refugees in Vilnius

However, “the goal is integrating these people into the labour market as quickly as possible so that they can take care of themselves”, the minister added.

According to her, over 1,200 Ukrainian refugees are already employed in Lithuania.

The latest official statistics show that almost 25,000 war refugees from Ukraine have registered in Lithuania so far, including more than 10,800 minors.

Registration centre for Ukrainian refugees in Vilnius
Registration centre for Ukrainian refugees in Vilnius
Monika Navickienė
# News
